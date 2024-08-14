After Sitting Out a Season, Seydou Traore is Set to Break Through
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Much has been made about the transfer portal haul that new MSU head coach Jeff Lebby brought in this offseason, and rightfully so. The group brought in a plethora of talented playmakers and completely revamped the offensive line.
However, a returning player who was forced to sit out last season for the Bulldogs due to NCAA transfer rules will play a massive role in this offense. Tight end Seydou Traore is slipping under the radar this offseason, but in his last full season, he was first-team All-Sun-Belt.
The London, England native only played a season of high school football before heading to Arkansas State. He had a breakout sophomore campaign, catching 50 passes for 655 yards and four touchdowns. Lebby is notorious for using tight ends in his offense, and Traore is ready to reap the rewards.
"I am really excited Coach Lebby knows how to utilize tight ends," Traore said. "In this system, we are gonna eat."
The junior will have some teammates in his room as State brought in a pair of transfer tight ends who are brothers: Justin (Vanderbilt) and Cameron Ball (Buffalo.) Despite never playing in maroon and white, Traore is the room veteran, but the competition has just made the group better.
"It is great we obviously have a lot of transfers coming in, and I have been a transfer, so I know how that is," Traore said. "Everyone wants to start and to make plays, so when you have that iron sharpens iron."
There will also be a new tight ends coach, Jon Cooper, who worked with Lebby in 2022 in Oklahoma, was brought in. Speed is a constant with Lebby and his entire staff, whether it be the tempo in which he runs his offense or getting everyone faster, and Cooper echoes that to his group.
"Coach Cooper has been a great coach; he lets you play fast," Traore said. "That is the main thing to play fast and be decisive."
The key to Lebby using the tight end in his offense is putting the defense in a mismatch situation. Whether it be a linebacker who can not keep up with the speed or a safety who cannot handle the size, it is up to the coach to find the weak spot.
Luckily for State, Traore has the speed and agility of a receiver and a 6-4 240-pound frame. Cooper spoke on how those skills will open up Traore's versatility.
"You can be very versatile with Seydou because he can do a lot of different things," Cooper said. "He has changed his body this summer and gotten bigger and faster."
Bulldog fans have not seen an effective tight end in years, as Mike Leach notoriously did not keep one on the roster. Last year under Zach Arnett, the tight ends were just a mess.
However, Traore will be a real weapon in this offense this season due to his versatility and the new scheme. It is an exciting time for all MSU fans, but Traore may leverage his new head coach into an All-SEC season.
"I just want to get the ball in my hands and make plays and score," Traore said.