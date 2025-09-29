Are the Bulldogs ranked in the latest college football polls?
Mississippi State’s close, overtime loss to Tennessee on Saturday wasn’t enough for it jump into the top 25 rankings.
The Bulldogs (4-1, 0-1 SEC) had received the second-most votes in last week’s AP Top 25 College Football Poll and fourth-most in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
Despite taking the No. 15-ranked team into overtime, the Bulldogs were leapfrogged by Arizona State, who Mississippi State beat three weeks ago and received less votes than the Bulldogs last week.
We were right earlier today that both USC and TCU’s losses would see them exit the top 25 rankings, but it was Arizona State (who beat TCU) and Virginia (who beat then-No. 8 Florida State) that replaced them in the rankings.
Mississippi State received the third-most votes, outside the top 25 teams, in the AP poll and fourth-most in the coaches’ poll.
If it’s any consolation to the Bulldogs’ fans, the outcome of Saturday’s game kept the Volunteers ranked No. 15 in the nation for the third-straight week.
That being said, and considering the schedule Mississippi State faces the rest of the season, breaking into the top 25 is very close.
AP Top 25 College Football Poll
- Ohio State 4-0
- Oregon 5-0
- Miami (FL) 4-0
- Ole Miss 5-0
- Oklahoma 4-0
- Texas A&M 4-0
- Penn State 3-1
- Indiana 5-0
- Texas 3-1
- Alabama 3-1
- Texas Tech 4-0
- Georgia 3-1
- LSU 4-1
- Iowa State 5-0
- Tennessee 4-1
- Vanderbilt 5-0
- Georgia Tech 5-0
- Florida State 3-1
- Missouri 5-0
- Michigan 3-1
- Notre Dame 2-2
- Illinois 4-1
- BYU 4-0
- Virginia 4-1
- Arizona State 4-1
Others receiving votes: South Florida 53, Utah 52, Mississippi St. 46, Memphis 38, Louisville 36, Southern Cal 22, Maryland 7, North Texas 7, TCU 6, UNLV 3.
US LBM Coaches Poll
- Ohio State 4-0
- Oregon 5-0
- Miami (FL) 4-0
- Ole Miss 5-0
- Texas A&M 4-0
- Penn State 3-1
- Texas 3-1
- Oklahoma 4-0
- Indiana 5-0
- Georgia 3-1
- Alabama 3-1
- Iowa State 5-0
- LSU 4-1
- Texas Tech 4-0
- Tennessee 4-1
- Georgia Tech 5-0
- Vanderbilt 5-0
- Missouri 5-0
- Florida State 3-1
- Michigan 3-1
- Notre Dame 2-2
- Illinois 4-1
- BYU 4-0
- Arizona State 4-1
- Utah 4-1
Others receiving votes: Memphis 88; Louisville 83; Virginia 63; South Florida 29; USC 17; Maryland 17; Auburn 12; UNLV 11; Navy 9; Mississippi State 9; Tulane 8; Washington 7; North Texas 7; TCU 6; Nebraska 4; Duke 4; Iowa 3; Houston 1.