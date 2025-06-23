Athlon Sports predicts final SEC standings for next season
Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby had a great Sunday.
The Bulldogs wrapped up an official visit weekend and received seven commitments in a single day. That’s on top of the other commitments the Bulldogs received during the week.
Days like this won’t happen very often in the future, though, if Athlon Sports’ prediction for where Mississippi State finishes in the SEC standings comes true.
Athlon Sports revealed its predictions for the SEC’s final standings after the 2025 season and Mississippi State is predicted to finish in last place. Here’s the complete prediction:
- Texas
- Georgia
- LSU
- Alabama
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Auburn
- Missouri
- Arkansas
- Vanderbilt
- Kentucky
- Mississippi State
It’s not surprising. The Bulldogs won just two games last season, the first under Lebby and this was his first full offseason and recruiting class. There weren’t many bright spots on last season’s roster and the two brightest left for other SEC schools in the transfer portal (Michael Van Buren and Kevin Coleman Jr.).
Standout safety Isaac Smith will be back and as will Blake Shapen, who looked good at quarterback before suffering a season-ending injury.
However, Mississippi State’s talent level isn’t anywhere close to being picked to finish near the top and there aren’t many “easy” wins on the Bulldogs’ schedule. Actually, getting blown at home by Toledo last season probably proves there’s no such thing as an “easy” win for them.
Mississippi State has the sixth-hardest schedule next season. The Bulldogs face both Texas and Georgia, playoff participants a year ago. They also have to travel to Texas A&M, Florida, Arkansas and Missouri. And of course, there’s that little rivalry game at the end of the season.
Realistically, there are three games Mississippi State should win (Southern Miss, Alcorn State and Northern Illinois) and if the Bulldogs are a better team, they should find an SEC win or two.
But good luck finding many to actually predict any SEC wins.