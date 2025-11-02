Best social media reactions to Mississippi State's first SEC win in two years
Being a Mississippi State fan isn't for the weak.
The Bulldogs have four games this season that sent their fans on a roller coaster of emotions.
There's the last-minute touchdown to win against Arizona State, the two overtime games against Tennessee and Texas and the Florida game. Now, you can add Arkansas to that last of games.
The smart fans know this is going to happen and prepare themselves accordingly.
However, once the game starts, all bets are off and social media posts are made and then later regretted (you'll see).
The reactions during and after Mississippi State's comeback victory against Arkansas, 38-35, were entertaining. Here are some of the best and we'll start with the doom-and-gloom posts.
The Doom
Well, that miracle happened. The Bulldogs scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 14-point deficit and leave Fayetteville with the win.
The Good
And, finally, here's the best idea I saw for college football fans, not just the Mississippi State ones, during games: