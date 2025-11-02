Cowbell Corner

Best social media reactions to Mississippi State's first SEC win in two years

The Bulldogs sent their fanbase on a roller coaster of emotions (again) and plenty of them took to social media to express their feelings.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) looks for a pass interference call after a play in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35.
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) looks for a pass interference call after a play in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Being a Mississippi State fan isn't for the weak.

The Bulldogs have four games this season that sent their fans on a roller coaster of emotions.

There's the last-minute touchdown to win against Arizona State, the two overtime games against Tennessee and Texas and the Florida game. Now, you can add Arkansas to that last of games.

The smart fans know this is going to happen and prepare themselves accordingly.

However, once the game starts, all bets are off and social media posts are made and then later regretted (you'll see).

The reactions during and after Mississippi State's comeback victory against Arkansas, 38-35, were entertaining. Here are some of the best and we'll start with the doom-and-gloom posts.

The Doom

Well, that miracle happened. The Bulldogs scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 14-point deficit and leave Fayetteville with the win.

The Good

And, finally, here's the best idea I saw for college football fans, not just the Mississippi State ones, during games:

