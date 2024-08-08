Blake Shapen is Snubbed from the Davey O’Brien Award Watchlist
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Blake Shapen is not a member of the Davey O'Brien watchlist. The Baylor transfer is a five-year veteran of college football and will be going through his first season in the toughest league in the country.
However, under his new head coach, Jeff Lebby, he will also be running a new scheme that will better suit his talents. The former Oklahoma and Ole Miss offensive coordinator has had success everywhere he has been, whether it be putting up points or making the most of his quarterbacks' talent.
While in Oxford, he turned Matt Corral's career around after he was benched in 2019. Lebby made him a near Heisman candidate in 2021, putting up 3,349 passing yards and 614 rushing yards and scoring 31 total touchdowns.
Whenever Lebby headed to Oklahoma, he also made former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel a star. Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns, and only six interceptions last year before entering the transfer portal and heading to Oregon, where he is now on a shortlist for Heisman candidates.
Despite all of the success Lebby has had with quarterbacks on multiple stops, Shapen did not receive the benefit of the doubt. As a freshman, the Shreveport, La. led his team to a win in the Big 12 title game and is coming off a career year where he threw for 2,188 yards, 13 touchdowns, and three interceptions.
The only issue Shapen has had is staying healthy, as he missed four games last season during his career year. Also, this will be the first time the redshirt senior will play under an offensive-minded head coach after playing under Dave Aranda to start his career.
Lebby is a revered offensive mind in college football, and his opinion on quarterbacks should carry weight, but it did not for the Davey O'Brien award voters.