Update

The commits are flying fast and furious in this dead period.

Moments after this original story was published, news broke that LSU safety Jardin gilbert has signed with Mississippi State.

BREAKING: LSU transfer safety Jardin Gilbert has signed with Mississippi State, @PeteNakos reportshttps://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/GfYs7sQLdZ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 12, 2026

Gilbert will be in his sixth collegiate season after receiving a medical redshirt in 2023 with Texas A&M. He played in 23 games in his first two seasons in College Station and transfered to LSU ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Gilbert played in 13 games but saw a drastic reduction in playing time in 2025 behind Harold Perkins Jr. at the Tigers' safety/linebacker hybrid position.

In his collegiate career, Gilbert has 145 tackles, three interceptions, four TFLs, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and nine pass breakups.

Original Story

Technically, college football is in a dead period for the transfer portal.

The AFCA coaches convention is being held this week and no official visits can take place until Thursday. Why and who decided putting the convention in the middle of the transfer portal window is unclear (i.e., don’t care enough to research it), but it most certainly isn’t a dead period.

Mississippi State landed one offensive line commitment Monday morning in ex-Sooner Isaiah Autry-Dent and landed a second in the afternoon from LSU’s DJ Chester.

But the news doesn’t stop there. Former Oklahoma cornerback Kendel Dolby has committed to Mississippi State.

Dolby played in four games this past season with Oklahoma and recorded nine total tackles and two tackles for a loss. His limited playing time was a result of an injury that ended his 2024 season after only three games. He played a full season in 2023 and earned an honorable mention All-Big 12 honor. He finished that season with 49 tackles, five TFLs, two sacks, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Dolby began his collegiate career in the JUCO ranks at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and was rated the nation’s No. 5 overall junior college recruit by Rivals and No. 6 by 247Sports.

The Chester saga

News of Chester’s commitment to Mississippi State broke early Monday morning around the same time as Dent’s commitment. However, a social media post by Chester was deleted as were posts by transfer portal “insiders.” Who knows why, but his commitment has been re-reported.

Mississippi State is set to sign LSU offensive line transfer DJ Chester, his agency @AgencyOneSports tells me and @ScoutSteveR for @CBSSports.



Chester, who is repped by @Agentbutler1, is a former top-55 overall recruit who made 14 career starts at LSU. pic.twitter.com/FvqwRRyusF — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 12, 2026

DJ Chester is an experienced SEC offensive lineman who played center for LSU. A former four-star recruit from Conyers, Georgia, Chester redshirted early in his career before emerging as a key contributor. He started all 13 games at center during the 2024 season, earning Freshman All-SEC honors while anchoring one of the conference’s more reliable offensive lines.

Known for his size, strength, and interior versatility, Chester has logged extensive game experience against top-level competition. He should compete for a starting spot along Mississippi State’s offensive line.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Class Rankings

On3/Rivals: No. 14

247Sports: No. 33

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)

EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)

OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)

DE Gus Cordova (USC)

TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)

WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)

OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)

S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work (Missouri)

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)

LB Montrell Chapman

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)

CB DK McGruder

CB Jayven Williams

