Bulldogs' WR Anthony Evans announces his return next season

Mississippi State football is still working the transfer portal to improve on the offensive line, but it’ll be hard to turn it into the best position group in Starkville.

Not because it can’t be really good with more portal additions and a full offseason of development, but because another offensive group is looking ridiculously good.

In his first two seasons, Jeff Lebby has had a great corp of receivers. In 2024, it was Mario Craver and Kevin Coleman, Jr.

In 2025, it was Brenen Thompson and Anthony Evans III. Thompson is out of eligibility and headed to the NFL draft, but Evans has some eligibility left.

On Monday, Evans announced he’d be spending that eligibility in Starkville in a social media post.

Evans was the last player of significance whose future was uncertain. Players like Kelley Jones, Kamario Taylor and Fluff Bothwell and several defenders have had their returns announced.

But Evans remained a mystery. The transfer portal opened more than a week ago and there was no rumors or rumblings about him entering the portal. So, it always felt like we were asking “when” and not “if” Evans would be back.

Last season, Evans led Mississippi State with 67 receptions, was second in yards with 831 and third in touchdowns with five.

Now, Evans will be joined by two new additions through the transfer portal: Missouri’s Marquis Johnson and Oklahoma’s Zion Raggins.

In addition, the Bulldogs will bring back Ayden Williams, Sanfrisco Magee and Ricky Johnson next season. That should give Taylor plenty of options to throw the ball when he's not handing off to Bothwell or just keeping the ball himself.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)

Edge Amaree Williams (Florida State)

OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)

DE Gus Cordova (USC)

TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)

WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)

S Cyrus Reyes (Kentucky)

OL Luke Work (Missouri)

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)

LB Montrell Chapman

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones

CB DK McGruder

CB Jayven Williams

