Bulldogs' WR Anthony Evans announces his return next season
Mississippi State football is still working the transfer portal to improve on the offensive line, but it’ll be hard to turn it into the best position group in Starkville.
Not because it can’t be really good with more portal additions and a full offseason of development, but because another offensive group is looking ridiculously good.
In his first two seasons, Jeff Lebby has had a great corp of receivers. In 2024, it was Mario Craver and Kevin Coleman, Jr.
In 2025, it was Brenen Thompson and Anthony Evans III. Thompson is out of eligibility and headed to the NFL draft, but Evans has some eligibility left.
On Monday, Evans announced he’d be spending that eligibility in Starkville in a social media post.
Evans was the last player of significance whose future was uncertain. Players like Kelley Jones, Kamario Taylor and Fluff Bothwell and several defenders have had their returns announced.
But Evans remained a mystery. The transfer portal opened more than a week ago and there was no rumors or rumblings about him entering the portal. So, it always felt like we were asking “when” and not “if” Evans would be back.
Last season, Evans led Mississippi State with 67 receptions, was second in yards with 831 and third in touchdowns with five.
Now, Evans will be joined by two new additions through the transfer portal: Missouri’s Marquis Johnson and Oklahoma’s Zion Raggins.
In addition, the Bulldogs will bring back Ayden Williams, Sanfrisco Magee and Ricky Johnson next season. That should give Taylor plenty of options to throw the ball when he's not handing off to Bothwell or just keeping the ball himself.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- Edge Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- DE Gus Cordova (USC)
- TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)
- WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- S Cyrus Reyes (Kentucky)
- OL Luke Work (Missouri)
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- LB Montrell Chapman
- DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams
