Blake Shapen Shines in Bulldog Debut
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State fans were promised a flashy style of football when new head coach Jeff Lebby was brought in. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator relied on college football veteran Blake Shapen, a first-time starter at MSU, to lead his offense.
The Shreveport, La. native spent his first four seasons at Baylor, where he won the Big 12 title in 2021 and was named Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2022. However, he struggled with injuries during his time in Waco, which was a concern for Bulldog fans.
Those worries have been eased after an outstanding performance by the senior. The 6-1 210 pounder started the season quickly, as promised, with a 65-yard touchdown pass up the left sideline to Jordan Mosley on the third play from scrimmage.
"I feel like it was a good day for us," Shapen said. "Obviously, there are things to clean up, but it was a good start to the season."
Shapen showed lots of emotion after the play and oozed with confidence.
"I am very confident in this offense," Shapen said. I have learned a lot up to this point, and I just have to keep going."
The offense would follow that up with another score as Shapen moved in the pocket and found room to hurry into the endzone. Despite struggling with injuries in his career, the veteran signal-caller played with much physicality, whether running or laying a block ahead of Creed Whittemore, who took a reverse 41 yards for a score.
The most impressive part of Shapen's game was his ability to push the ball down the field, which will be critical in the Lebby scheme. He made a beautiful throw on a slot fade to Kevin Coleman for a 23-yard score and a perfectly placed deep ball to freshman Mario Craver for a 54-yard score to give MSU a 35-0 lead.
"It felt good just getting in a rhythm with those guys," Shapen said. "You can tell we have playmakers, and watching them with the ball in their hands is special."
Shapen finished the day 15 for 20 passing for 247 yards, three touchdowns, and 44 rushing yards on seven carries.
State fans sat inside Davis Wade Stadium in the pouring rain watching their team, and for the first time in years, the offensive product on the field was exciting. Shapen played a significant role in that. He was sharp all night, making solid reads and delivering accurate balls throughout the game.
It was a solid win for State against an inferior opponent, but the performance of the starting quarterback can give fans hope moving forward.
"I am just thankful for this new opportunity at Mississippi State, and so are a lot of guys," Shapen said. "Tonight was an exciting time for us."