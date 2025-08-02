Bulldog Roundup: CBS Sports make surprising prediction about Mississippi State
Mississippi State fans looking for a positive prediction about the Bulldogs’ upcoming season aren’t finding very many, but a recent CBS Sports prediction should make fans happy.
CBS Sports recently predicted when each SEC team would suffer its first loss. For Mississippi State, the predicted first loss of the season will come against Tennessee.
Yes, that means CBS Sports is predicting Mississippi State to start 4-0, including a win over reigning Big 12 Champion Arizona State. Here’s what the article said about the Bulldogs:
“That's right - Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs are going to start 4-0 including a win over Big 12 frontrunner Arizona State this season before coming back down to ground level in the SEC opener. Quarterback Blake Shapen is healthy and Lebby has restructured his roster through the portal after a disastrous 2024 debut.”
A 4-0 start may be a bit too optimistic, but its not as crazy as it may seem. Especially if the 60 new Bulldogs pan out successfully.
Did You Notice?
ESPN’s Chris Low selected Mississippi State as the team with the “toughest power 4 home schedule” with four playoff teams scheduled to come to Davis Wade Stadium this season. You can read the full story here.
