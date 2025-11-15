Bulldog Roundup: QB Blake Shapen cleared to start against Missouri
It would appear that Blake Shapen will be starting at quarterback for Mississippi State later today against Missouri.
Shapen was not included in Friday night’s Student-Athlete Availability Report, which is an indicator that he is healthy. Combine that with what Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said earlier this week about Shapen.
“If he's healthy he'll start,” Lebby said.
It’s still likely that we’ll see more of freshman Kamario Taylor, who come in for Shapen in the second half against Georgia and led two scoring drives.
Perhaps just as important is that offensive lineman Albert Reese IV was also not included in Friday’s availability report. The Bulldogs need all the help they can get to slow down the Tigers’ great pass rush.
The Mississippi State players who are listed as out are: safety Isaac Smith, cornerback Jett Jefferson, defensive lineman Will Whitson and offensive linemen Brennan Smith and Blake Steen.
Yesterday’s Results
- Volleyball: Missouri 3, Mississippi State 0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-21)
- Cross Country: Mississippi State at NCAA South Region Championship, 4th Place
Today’s Schedule
- Football: Mississippi State at Missouri, 6:45 p.m., SEC Network
- Men’s Basketball: Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SECN+
- Soccer: Lipscomb at Mississippi State, NCAA Tournament First Round, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State volleyball lost its second-to-last match of the season in straight sets to Missouri. Lindsey Mangelson earned her ninth double-double of the season, totaling 13 kills and 10 digs. Mangelson also led the team in points with 13.5 over three sets played. Cayley Hanson led the squad in assists with 25, followed by McKenna Yates and Mary Neal, who each earned 3 assists.
- Mississippi State’s cross country team achieved its highest finish at the NCAA Regional meet Friday, finishing in fourth place. The Bulldogs now wait to see if they’ll earn an at-large bid to the national championships. Both No. 3 Florida and Tennessee earned the automatic qualifying spots for the region. State tied with No. 15 Alabama for points, both earning 125, but the Crimson Tide took the third-place finish based on individual placings.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
I don't know how good mountain lions do in captivity. I'm curious.- Mike Leach
We’ll Leave You With This
Xxx