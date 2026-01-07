How to watch Oklahoma at Mississippi State men's basketball
Mississippi State is set to open SEC play at home inside Humphrey Coliseum on Wednesday evening against Oklahoma.
Both the Bulldogs and Sooners began their SEC schedule with wins. The Bulldogs defeated Texas in overtime while the Sooners pummeled Ole Miss in Oklahoma.
The two teams haven't said much about one another. But both Mississippi State coach Chris Jans and Oklahoma coach Porter Moser have talked about each others' teams this week. Here's what they said:
Moser on Mississippi State...
"We've got to get back up and ready for another dog fight against Mississippi State. Chris was my former assistant. He's one of the best defensive, physical coaches. They've got elite guards and I'll get into that nightmare later thinking about talking about them. I want to enjoy this one today."
Jans on Oklahoma...
“They’re a really good basketball team. They’re potent offensively with great guard play. (Nigel) Pack and (Xzayvier) Brown are dynamic, experienced players who can really score, both individually and together. But it’s not just them. Analytically, they’re off the charts. Top 25 in effective field goal percentage, fourth in the country in not turning the ball over. They get a shot almost every possession. They spread you out, have multiple shooters, and four or five guys with size and confidence. Their five man has developed nicely and knows his role. I really like their team and how they’re playing with confidence. They’re more than a handful.”
How to Watch: Oklahoma at Mississippi State
- Who: Oklahoma Sooners (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-5, 1-0 SEC)
- When: 6 p.m., Wednesday
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Mississippi State leads all-time series 3-2
- Last Meeting: Oklahoma 93, Mississippi State 87 (February 22, 2025)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Texas, 101-98 OT
- Last time out, Sooners: def. Ole Miss, 86-70
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Points: Josh Hubbard, 22.5 ppg
- Rebounds: Quincy Ballard, 7.3
- Assists: Josh Hubbard, 53
- Blocks: Quincy Ballard, 17
- Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 26
Oklahoma Top Performers
- Points: Nigel Pack, 16.2 ppg
- Rebounds: Mahamed Wague, 7.6
- Assists: Xzayvier Brown, 47
- Blocks: Mohamed Wague, 23
- Steals: Xzayvier Brown, 20
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Oklahoma: +1.5 (-120)
Mississippi State: -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
Oklahoma: -102
Mississippi State: -118
Total
Over: 158.5 (-115)
Under: 158.5 (-105)
