Bulldog Roundup: SEC letter to NCAA leads to delay in rule change
Anyone questioning the SEC’s standing in college football’s power structure got a clear reminder Tuesday.
Just a week after the NCAA approved a rule change allowing college athletes, coaches and other athletic personnel to place legal bets on professional sports, an FBI investigation into mafia-linked gambling and game fixing led to the arrests of Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups.
In the wake of those arrests, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sent a letter to the NCAA urging a reversal of the newly approved rule.
“On behalf of our universities, I write to urge action by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors to rescind this change and reaffirm the Association's commitment to maintaining strong national standards that keep collegiate participants separated from sports wagering activity at every level,” Sankey wrote. “If there are legal or practical concerns about the prior policy, those should be addressed through careful refinement — not through wholesale removal of the guardrails that have long supported the integrity of games and the well-being of those who participate.”
While Sankey’s push didn’t immediately overturn the decision, it did have an effect. On Tuesday, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors voted to delay implementation of the rule change until Nov. 22.
Even if the rule is eventually enacted, it still wouldn’t allow college athletes to wager on collegiate games.
“The SEC's Presidents and Chancellors believe the NCAA should restore its prior policy — or a modified policy — communicating a prohibition on gambling by student-athletes and athletics staff, regardless of the divisional level of their sport,” Sankey added. “While developing and enacting campus or conference-level policy may be considered, the NCAA's policy has long stood as an expression of our collective integrity, and its removal sends the wrong signal at a time when the gambling industry is expanding its reach and influence.”
The timing of Sankey’s statement — just days after the NBA’s gambling scandal — was no coincidence. It underscored the SEC’s stance on maintaining a firm boundary between college sports and gambling influence.
For now, Sankey got part of what he wanted: a pause. What happens after Nov. 22 remains to be seen.
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
How can it be that we laugh about England's obsession with the royal family? At least the royal family has college degrees and military service.- Mike Leach