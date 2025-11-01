Bulldog Roundup: Starting OT officially out against Arkansas
Mississippi State will be without one of its starting offensive tackles for Saturday’s game against Arkansas.
Albert Reese IV was listed as out on Friday’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report. It’ll be the third game Reese misses this season after sitting out games against Alcorn State and Texas A&M.
The only unanswered questions from the availability report are on the Arkansas side.
The Razorbacks still have offensive linemen Caden Kitler and E’Marion Harris were listed as questionable in Friday’s report.
He’ll be ready this week. Here’s the latest availability report for Saturday:
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State
Out
DL Will Whitson
OL Brennan Smith
OL Blake Steen
CB Jett Jefferson
WR Jaron Glover
OL Albert Reese IV
Arkansas
Out
DB Quentavius Scandrett
WR Monte Harrison
WR Jalen Brown
RB AJ Green
TE Andreas Paaske
DL David Oke
Questionable
OL Caden Kitler
OL E’Marion Harris
Yesterday’s Results
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Georgia Tech Hidden Dual
- Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Roberta Alison Fall Classic
- Volleyball: Mississippi State at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN+
- Cross Country: SEC Championships, 9 a.m., SEC Network
Today’s Schedule
- Football: Mississippi State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network
- Baseball: Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State (exhibition), Noon
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Georgia Tech Hidden Dual
- Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Roberta Alison Fall Classic
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State volleyball ended a three-game losing streak Friday night in a 3-1 victory against LSU, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21. "What a hard-fought road win for the dogs," coach Julie Darty Dennis said. "We were locked in and focused today and ready to play hard and compete against a physical LSU team.” Lindsey Mangelson led the team in kills at 23 off 59 attempts, ending the match at a .322 hitting percentage. Mele Corral-Blagojevich earned a career-high of 16 kills in the game off 35 attempts for a .371 hitting percentage. The Bulldogs will return to action next Wednesday against Oklahoma in Norman.
- Mississippi State Athletics has announced that season ticket renewals for the 2026 baseball season are now available. Fans have until Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, to renew their seats at Dudy Noble Field.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
I don't know everybody's view on due process, but I do have an opinion on what the Constitution says, what the Pledge of Allegiance implies, what sixth- and seventh-graders are taught in civics classes, and I think it is that you're going to have the opportunity to be heard.- Mike Leach