Bulldog Roundup: Thompson, Shapen pick up weekly honors
Blake Shapen and Brenen Thompson already got the biggest reward possible for their 58-yard game-winning touchdown against now unranked Arizona State.
That one play gave a dreary fanbase hope and joy it hadn’t felt since a pirate roamed the sidelines of Davis Wade Stadium. That alone is enough of a reward, but some awards are nice, too.
Thompson earned honorable mention honors for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Shapen was named one of the week two Davey O'Brien Great 8 passers while also being recognized as one of the Manning Stars of the Week.
Thompson set posted new single-game career-highs against the Sun Devils with six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
With his efforts on Saturday, Shapen became the first Mississippi State quarterback since Nick Fitzgerald on Oct. 29, 2016, to throw three or more 45+ yard touchdown passes in the same game. It was also his second straight game throwing for over 270 yards and the fourth game in his Bulldog career with at least 250 yards passing.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: Played football and graduated from a Texas High School and/or playing at a four year D1 Texas college.
Did You Notice?
- The SEC announced its slate of conference baseball games for the 2026 and the new Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor was given a gift of a schedule for his first season in maroon and white. Find out more about the gift here.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
"I've never liked candy corn. I think it's just awful," Leach said as documented by Pac-12 Network cameras. "I think candy corn is awful. You know, it's like fruitcake. There's a reason they serve fruitcake once a year, because it's awful. There's a reason they only serve mint julips once a year, because they're awful. And there's a reason they only serve candy corn once a year, because it's awful. Now that does beg the question why they serve it at all, but, anyway, that's my opinion."- Mike Leach