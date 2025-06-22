Bulldogs gain second commitment of day from in-state linebacker
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State picked up its second addition of the day as 2026 linebacker announced his commitment Sunday, according to his X account.
While the rest of the country might have missed out on Triplett, Bulldogs defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler took notice of his skill early on.
"My relationship with coach Hutzler is good," Triplett said last month. "He sees potential in me that many other colleges missed out on."
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defender took his official visit over the weekend after picking up an offer from the Bulldogs staff last month.
Triplett has been one of the most productive players in the Magnolia State over the previous two seasons with 167 total takcles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.
His performance as a junior earned him region 4-7A All-MVP honors last season.
Mississippi State was Triplett's first FBS offer and is something that he doesn't take lightly.
He is on a mission to prove coaches and other programs around the country that he means business and is ready to make a difference wherever he decides to sign.
"It means a lot to me considering that’s it’s my first Division I offer, especially from an SEC [program]," Triplett said. "What I'd bring to the next level is the mentality to work and lead, especially playing linebacker, which an important position on the defense."
Second-year coach Jeff Lebby is focused to continue rebuilding his Mississippi State program that has fallen on hard times over the previous two seasons.
The Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class has quickly ballooned to 22 commitments and is headlined by 4-star receiver Zayion Cotton.
The Bulldogs currently sit No. No. 7 among SEC teams, No. 34 nationally, according to 247sports.
Triplett doesn't have an official recruiting evaluation from any of the four major publications but should be ranked as a mid-range 3-star athlete and among the top 1,000 is his class.
Mississippi State 2026 Commitments
- LB Caleb Triplett, 6-foot-2, 220 lbs., D'iberville HS (Diberville, Miss.)
- WR Zayion Cotton, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs., Grenada HS (Greneda, Miss.)
- ATH Jaiden Taylor, 6-foot-0, 180 lbs., Noxubee County (Macon, Miss.)
- QB Brodie McWhorter, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Cass HS (Kingston, Ga.)
- RB Jaeden Hill, 6-foot-0, 220 lbs., Tupelo HS (Tupelo, Miss.)
- OL Jakobe Green, 6-foot-3.5, 360 lbs., Niceville HS (Niceville, Fla.)
- WR Camden Capehart, 5-foot-8, 145 lbs., Winnsboro (Winnsboro, Texas)
- DL Kaleb Morris, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs., Mary G. Montgomery (Semmes, Ala.)
- OT Charles Humphrey, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs., Bearden (Memphis, Tenn.)
- TE Adam Land, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., A. Crawford Mosley (Panama City, Fla.)
- CB Camron Brown, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Valdosta (Valdosta, Ga.)
- S Antavius Watts, 6-foot-0, 185 lbs., Carver (Columbus, Ga.)
- S Kolby Barrett, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., Baylor School (Alcoa, Tenn.)
- OT Dylan Steen, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs., St. Thomas Aquinas (Miami, Fla.)
- LB Maurice Jones, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.)
- OT Jayden Ross, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs., Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.)
- TE Luke Hutchinson, 6-foot-3.5, 235 lbs., MBA (Nashville, Tenn.)
- S Jax Pope, 6-foot, 180 lbs., Buford, Georgia