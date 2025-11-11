Bulldogs in NFL: How fared former Mississippi State players fared in Week 10
One of the best offensive linemen in the NFL has suffered a serious injury.
Former Mississippi State lineman Elgton Jenkins has suffered a fracture in his lower leg, according to a ESPN report, and x-rays confirmed the news.
Jenkins was injured just before halftime when quarterback Jordan Love rolled into Jenkins' leg while being tackled. It's a devastating injury for player who moved to center this past offseason after an All-Pro season at left guard.
Here's how the other ex-Bulldogs performed in Week 10 of the NFL season:
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Autry recorded one pass deflection in a 36-29 win against the Jaguars.
Season: 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had three punts for 137 yards (45.7 avg.), two punts landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 53 yards in a 36-29 loss to the Texans.
Season: 35 punts, 1,651 yards, 47.2 avg., long 62, 13 IN20
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and 56 offensive snaps in a 44-22 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 9 GS
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had two pass deflections in a 42-26 win against the 49ers.
Season: 21 tackles (16 solo, 4 assists), 1 FF, 6 PD
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay recorded one tackle, one TFL and a sack in the Dolphins’ 30-13 win against the Bills.
Season: 9 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos
Last Week: Did not play in a 10-7 win against the Raiders.
Season: 1 GP
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: Jenkins started and played 27 plays before leaving with an ankle injury in a 10-7 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 9 GS
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson played 17 snaps on special teams in a 10-7 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 1 tackle
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay had three tackles, two solo, in a 25-10 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 22 solo tackles, 1 PD
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Smith had five tackles in a 44-22 loss to the Lions.
Season: 6 GP, 10 tackles
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat had three tackles, two solo, 1.5 sacks, one TFL and two QB hits in a 24-20 win against the Giants.
Season: 30 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 4 PD
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat recorded one tackle in a 44-22 win against the Commanders.
Season: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Injured Bulldogs
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)
Bulldogs on Bye Weeks
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and had two tackles in a 28-21 loss to the Bills.
Season: 13 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PD
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 24 of 39 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had four runs for 34 yards.
Season: 228 of 329, 2,319 yards, 17 TD, 6 INT; 29 runs, 121 yards, 1 TD
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons was inactive (hamstring) for the Titans in a 27-20 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 25 tackles (18 solo, 7 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF