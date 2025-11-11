Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: How fared former Mississippi State players fared in Week 10

Plenty of former Bulldogs in action this weekend, but one Bulldog has suffered a serious injury on Monday Night Football.

Taylor Hodges

Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (74) comes off the file with an apparent injury against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (74) comes off the file with an apparent injury against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
One of the best offensive linemen in the NFL has suffered a serious injury.

Former Mississippi State lineman Elgton Jenkins has suffered a fracture in his lower leg, according to a ESPN report, and x-rays confirmed the news.

Jenkins was injured just before halftime when quarterback Jordan Love rolled into Jenkins' leg while being tackled. It's a devastating injury for player who moved to center this past offseason after an All-Pro season at left guard.

Here's how the other ex-Bulldogs performed in Week 10 of the NFL season:

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: Autry recorded one pass deflection in a 36-29 win against the Jaguars.
Season: 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had three punts for 137 yards (45.7 avg.), two punts landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 53 yards in a 36-29 loss to the Texans.
Season: 35 punts, 1,651 yards, 47.2 avg., long 62, 13 IN20

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and 56 offensive snaps in a 44-22 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 9 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had two pass deflections in a 42-26 win against the 49ers.
Season: 21 tackles (16 solo, 4 assists), 1 FF, 6 PD

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay recorded one tackle, one TFL and a sack in the Dolphins’ 30-13 win against the Bills.
Season: 9 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos

Last Week: Did not play in a 10-7 win against the Raiders.
Season: 1 GP

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Jenkins started and played 27 plays before leaving with an ankle injury in a 10-7 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 9 GS

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson played 17 snaps on special teams in a 10-7 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 1 tackle

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay had three tackles, two solo, in a 25-10 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 22 solo tackles, 1 PD

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Smith had five tackles in a 44-22 loss to the Lions.
Season: 6 GP, 10 tackles

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat had three tackles, two solo, 1.5 sacks, one TFL and two QB hits in a 24-20 win against the Giants.
Season: 30 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 4 PD

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat recorded one tackle in a 44-22 win against the Commanders.
Season: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Injured Bulldogs

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

Bulldogs on Bye Weeks

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and had two tackles in a 28-21 loss to the Bills.
Season: 13 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PD

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 24 of 39 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had four runs for 34 yards.
Season: 228 of 329, 2,319 yards, 17 TD, 6 INT; 29 runs, 121 yards, 1 TD

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons was inactive (hamstring) for the Titans in a 27-20 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 25 tackles (18 solo, 7 assist), 3 TFL, 4.5 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF

