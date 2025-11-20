Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 12

Fans will get a chance to see at least one former Mississippi State football player on each day of NFL action this weekend.

Taylor Hodges

Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry (96) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry (96) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
In this story:

Here's the Week 12 NFL schedule of games featuring former Mississippi State football players:

Thursday

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: Autry recorded one tackle in a 16-13 win against the Titans.
Season: 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears | Noon | CBS

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay was inactive (concussion protocol) for the 34-12 win against the Bengals.
Season: 22 solo tackles, 1 PD

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat had two tackles and a pass deflection in a 19-17 win against the Vikings.
Season: 32 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 5 PD

New York Giants at Detroit Lions| Noon | FOX

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat played seven defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 16-9 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers| Noon | FOX

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Season: 9 GS

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans| Noon | FOX

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played every offensive snap in a 21-19 loss to the Rams.
Season: 10 GS

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons had three tackles, two solo, one sack and one TFL in a 16-13 loss to the Texans.
Season: 28 tackles (20 solo), 4 TFL, 5.5 sack, 5 QBH, 1 FF

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs| Noon | CBS

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and had two tackles, a sack and a TFL in a 22-19 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 15 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sack, 1 PD

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson had two tackles in a 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.
Season: 3 tackles

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had no punts in a 35-6 win against the Chargers.
Season: 35 punts, 1,651 yards, 47.2 avg., long 62, 13 IN20

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 25 of 33 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had four runs for negative four yards.
Season: 253 of 362, 2,587 yards, 21 TD, 6 INT; 33 runs, 117 yards, 1 TD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had five tackles and one pass deflection in a 21-19 win against the Seahawks.
Season: 26 tackles (20 solo), 1 FF, 7 PD

Monday

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Bye Weeks

Denver Broncos

J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos

Last Week: Was released with an injury designation.
Season: 1 GP

Miami Dolphins

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay played just three defensive snaps and six special teams snaps in a 16-13 win against the Commanders.
Season: 10 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

Washington Commanders

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Smith had two tackles and a TFL in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.
Season: 7 GP, 12 tackles, 1 TFL

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football