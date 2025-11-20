Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 12
Here's the Week 12 NFL schedule of games featuring former Mississippi State football players:
Thursday
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Autry recorded one tackle in a 16-13 win against the Titans.
Season: 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.
Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears | Noon | CBS
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay was inactive (concussion protocol) for the 34-12 win against the Bengals.
Season: 22 solo tackles, 1 PD
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat had two tackles and a pass deflection in a 19-17 win against the Vikings.
Season: 32 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 5 PD
New York Giants at Detroit Lions| Noon | FOX
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat played seven defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 16-9 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers| Noon | FOX
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Season: 9 GS
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans| Noon | FOX
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played every offensive snap in a 21-19 loss to the Rams.
Season: 10 GS
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons had three tackles, two solo, one sack and one TFL in a 16-13 loss to the Texans.
Season: 28 tackles (20 solo), 4 TFL, 5.5 sack, 5 QBH, 1 FF
Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs| Noon | CBS
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and had two tackles, a sack and a TFL in a 22-19 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 15 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sack, 1 PD
Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders | 3:05 p.m. | CBS
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson had two tackles in a 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.
Season: 3 tackles
Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals | 3:05 p.m. | CBS
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had no punts in a 35-6 win against the Chargers.
Season: 35 punts, 1,651 yards, 47.2 avg., long 62, 13 IN20
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 25 of 33 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had four runs for negative four yards.
Season: 253 of 362, 2,587 yards, 21 TD, 6 INT; 33 runs, 117 yards, 1 TD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had five tackles and one pass deflection in a 21-19 win against the Seahawks.
Season: 26 tackles (20 solo), 1 FF, 7 PD
Monday
Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Bye Weeks
Denver Broncos
J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos
Last Week: Was released with an injury designation.
Season: 1 GP
Miami Dolphins
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay played just three defensive snaps and six special teams snaps in a 16-13 win against the Commanders.
Season: 10 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
Washington Commanders
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Smith had two tackles and a TFL in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.
Season: 7 GP, 12 tackles, 1 TFL