Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 13
There will be plenty of opportunities this week to catch some of your favorite Mississippi State alumni at the next level with 26 Bulldogs currently on NFL rosters, coaching staffs and more.
Here's when you can watch them in action:
Thursday
Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) at Detroit Lions (7-4) | Noon | FOX
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Season: 9 GS
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat had four tackles, two solo, in a 34-27 OT win against the Giants.
Season: 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) at Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones had one tackle and two quarterback hits in a 23-20 OT win against the Colts.
Season: 15 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sack, 1 PD
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 23 of 36 passes for 354 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also had five runs for nine yards and a touchdown in a 24-21 win against the Eagles.
Season: 276 of 398, 2,941 yards, 23 TD, 7 INT; 38 runs, 126 yards, 2 TD
Friday
Chicago Bears (8-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-3) | 2 p.m. | Prime Video
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat had three tackles, three TFLs, two sacks and two quarterback hits in a 31-28 win against the Steelers.
Season: 35 tackles, 11 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 5 PD
Sunday
San Francisco 49ers (8-4) at Cleveland Browns (3-8) | Noon | CBS
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)
Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) at Tennessee Titans (1-10) | Noon | CBS
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had two punts for 96 yards (48 avg.) with one landing inside the 20 in a 27-24 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 37 punts, 1,747 yards, 47.2 avg., long 62, 14 IN20
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons had two tackles and a quarterback hit in 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.
Season: 30 tackles (21 solo), 4 TFL, 5.5 sack, 6 QBH, 1 FF
Houston Texans (6-5) at Indianapolis Colts (8-3) | Noon | CBS
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Autry was on the field for 20 defensive plays and four special teams plays in a 23-19 win against the Bills.
Season: 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.
New Orleans Saints (2-9) at Miami Dolphins (4-7) | Noon | FOX
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: On bye week.
Season: 10 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
Los Angeles Rams (9-2) at Carolina Panthers (6-6) | Noon | FOX
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had one tackle in a 34-7 win against the Buccaneers.
Season: 27 tackles (21 solo), 1 FF, 7 PD
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Minnesota Vikings (4-7) at Seattle Seahawks (8-3) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played every offensive snap in a 30-24 win against the Titans.
Season: 11 GS
Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay was on the field for 30 percent of the defensive plays after being in concussion protocol last week and had one tackle in a 31-28 loss to the Bears.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD
Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson had two tackles in a 24-10 loss to the Browns.
Season: 5 tackles
Denver Broncos (9-2) at Washington Commanders (3-8) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos
Last Week: Signed to Tampa Bay practice squad last week.
Season: 1 GP
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: On bye week.
Season: 7 GP, 12 tackles, 1 TFL