Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 13

Mississippi State continues to be well-represented in the professional ranks and will be in action for most of the weekend.

Taylor Hodges

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

There will be plenty of opportunities this week to catch some of your favorite Mississippi State alumni at the next level with 26 Bulldogs currently on NFL rosters, coaching staffs and more.

Here's when you can watch them in action:

Thursday

Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) at Detroit Lions (7-4) | Noon | FOX

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Season: 9 GS

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat had four tackles, two solo, in a 34-27 OT win against the Giants.
Season: 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) at Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones had one tackle and two quarterback hits in a 23-20 OT win against the Colts.
Season: 15 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sack, 1 PD

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 23 of 36 passes for 354 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also had five runs for nine yards and a touchdown in a 24-21 win against the Eagles.
Season: 276 of 398, 2,941 yards, 23 TD, 7 INT; 38 runs, 126 yards, 2 TD

Friday

Chicago Bears (8-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-3) | 2 p.m. | Prime Video

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat had three tackles, three TFLs, two sacks and two quarterback hits in a 31-28 win against the Steelers.
Season: 35 tackles, 11 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 5 PD

Sunday

San Francisco 49ers (8-4) at Cleveland Browns (3-8) | Noon | CBS

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) at Tennessee Titans (1-10) | Noon | CBS

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had two punts for 96 yards (48 avg.) with one landing inside the 20 in a 27-24 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 37 punts, 1,747 yards, 47.2 avg., long 62, 14 IN20

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons had two tackles and a quarterback hit in 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.
Season: 30 tackles (21 solo), 4 TFL, 5.5 sack, 6 QBH, 1 FF

Houston Texans (6-5) at Indianapolis Colts (8-3) | Noon | CBS

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: Autry was on the field for 20 defensive plays and four special teams plays in a 23-19 win against the Bills.
Season: 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

New Orleans Saints (2-9) at Miami Dolphins (4-7) | Noon | FOX

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: On bye week.
Season: 10 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

Los Angeles Rams (9-2) at Carolina Panthers (6-6) | Noon | FOX

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had one tackle in a 34-7 win against the Buccaneers.
Season: 27 tackles (21 solo), 1 FF, 7 PD

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Minnesota Vikings (4-7) at Seattle Seahawks (8-3) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played every offensive snap in a 30-24 win against the Titans.
Season: 11 GS

Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay was on the field for 30 percent of the defensive plays after being in concussion protocol last week and had one tackle in a 31-28 loss to the Bears.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson had two tackles in a 24-10 loss to the Browns.
Season: 5 tackles

Denver Broncos (9-2) at Washington Commanders (3-8) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

J.T. Gray, S, Denver Broncos

Last Week: Signed to Tampa Bay practice squad last week.
Season: 1 GP

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: On bye week.
Season: 7 GP, 12 tackles, 1 TFL

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football