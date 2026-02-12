Texas Tech Series Latest Casualty of SEC’s Nine-Game Schedule for Mississippi State

The SEC’s decision last August to shift to a nine-game conference schedule was always going to result in schedule adjustments and series cancellations.

It was only a matter of when those decisions would be made. That time, for Mississippi State, has arrived.

According to On3’s Robbie Faulk, the Bulldogs have cancelled a two-game series against Texas Tech for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. Furthermore, the Bulldogs won’t have to pay a $1 million buyout due to the SEC’s addition of another conference game.

Mississippi State will still need to find a Power 4 conference opponent for those two seasons, as per the SEC’s requirements. The 2028 season has a home game against North Alabama and road game at Memphis.

Memphis will come to Starkville the following season.

Currently, Mississippi State has only one Power 4 conference opponent on its schedule for future seasons and that is next season’s road trip to Minnesota.

Mississippi State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon has his work cut out for him to get the Bulldogs’ future schedules in line with the SEC’s requirements.

The cancellation of the Texas Tech series is the third series to fall victim to the SEC’s addition of a ninth conference game. A home-and-home series in the 2030 and 2031 seasons with Washington State was cancelled. So was a home-and-home series against Troy for next season and in 2027.

2026 SEC Opponents at South Carolina

Missouri

Alabama

at LSU

Oklahoma

at Texas

Vanderbilt

Auburn

at Ole Miss

2027 SEC Opponents at Alabama

at Vanderbilt

Ole Miss

Arkansas

Florida

Texas A&M

at Georgia

at Kentucky

at Tennessee

2028 SEC Opponents Alabama

Vanderbilt

at Ole Miss

LSU

South Carolina

Texas

at Auburn

at Missouri

at Oklahoma

2029 SEC Opponents at Alabama

at Vanderbilt

Ole Miss

Georgia

Kentucky

Tennessee

at Arkansas

at Florida

at Texas A&M

