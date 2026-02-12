Texas Tech Series Latest Casualty of SEC’s Nine-Game Schedule for Mississippi State
The SEC’s decision last August to shift to a nine-game conference schedule was always going to result in schedule adjustments and series cancellations.
It was only a matter of when those decisions would be made. That time, for Mississippi State, has arrived.
According to On3’s Robbie Faulk, the Bulldogs have cancelled a two-game series against Texas Tech for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. Furthermore, the Bulldogs won’t have to pay a $1 million buyout due to the SEC’s addition of another conference game.
Mississippi State will still need to find a Power 4 conference opponent for those two seasons, as per the SEC’s requirements. The 2028 season has a home game against North Alabama and road game at Memphis.
Memphis will come to Starkville the following season.
Currently, Mississippi State has only one Power 4 conference opponent on its schedule for future seasons and that is next season’s road trip to Minnesota.
Mississippi State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon has his work cut out for him to get the Bulldogs’ future schedules in line with the SEC’s requirements.
The cancellation of the Texas Tech series is the third series to fall victim to the SEC’s addition of a ninth conference game. A home-and-home series in the 2030 and 2031 seasons with Washington State was cancelled. So was a home-and-home series against Troy for next season and in 2027.
2026 SEC Opponents
at South Carolina
Missouri
Alabama
at LSU
Oklahoma
at Texas
Vanderbilt
Auburn
at Ole Miss
2027 SEC Opponents
at Alabama
at Vanderbilt
Ole Miss
Arkansas
Florida
Texas A&M
at Georgia
at Kentucky
at Tennessee
2028 SEC Opponents
Alabama
Vanderbilt
at Ole Miss
LSU
South Carolina
Texas
at Auburn
at Missouri
at Oklahoma
2029 SEC Opponents
at Alabama
at Vanderbilt
Ole Miss
Georgia
Kentucky
Tennessee
at Arkansas
at Florida
at Texas A&M
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.