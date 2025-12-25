Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 17

Cowbell Corner

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with wide receiver George Pickens (3) following a touchdown pass caught by Pickens during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Bulldogs in NFL: Week 17 Schedule

Thursday

Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1) at Washington Commanders (4-11) | Noon | Netflix

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Completed 21-of-30 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers. Also had two runs for 14 yards.
Season: 378 of 552, 4,175 yards, 28 TD, 10 INT; 47 runs, 154 yards, 2 TD

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Had two tackles in a 29-18 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 18 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 PD

Detroit Lions (8-7) at Minnesota Vikings (7-8) | 3:30 p.m. | Netflix

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Played 11 offensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps in a 29-24 loss to the Steelers.
Season: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD

Denver Broncos (12-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-9) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Had two tackles and one tackle for a loss in a 26-9 loss to the Titans.
Season: 17 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 PD

Saturday

Houston Texans (10-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 23-21 win against the Raiders.
Season: 7 tackles, 2 tackle for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Sunday

New Orleans Saints (5-10) at Tennessee Titans (3-12) | Noon | CBS

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Had three tackles, two tackles for a loss and two pass deflections in a 26-9 win against the Chiefs.
Season: 58 tackles, 16 TFL, 9 sacks, 8 QBH, 1 FF, 3 PD; 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD

Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) at Indianapolis Colts (8-7) | Noon | FOX

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Had six punts for 312 yards (52 ypp), one touchback, four inside the 20 and a long of 63 yards.
Season: 55 punts, 2,613 yards, 47.5 avg., long 63, 20 IN20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) at Miami Dolphins (6-9) | Noon | FOX

J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: Played 16 special teams snaps in a 23-20 loss to the Panthers.
Season: 2 GP, 1 tackle

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Played just three defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 45-21 loss to the Bengals.
Season: 12 GP, 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

Seattle Seahawks (12-3) at Carolina Panthers (8-7) | Noon | CBS

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 38-37 win against the Rams.
Season: 14 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

New York Giants (2-13) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-13) | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson had one tackle in a 23-21 loss to the Texans.
Season: 9 tackles

Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) at Buffalo Bills (11-4) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills

Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Chicago Bears (11-4) at San Francisco 49ers (11-4) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Had five tackles, one sack and one tackle for a loss in a 22-16 OT win against the Packers.
Season: 44 tackles, 13 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, 5 PD

Monday

Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at Atlanta Falcons (6-9) | 7:15 p.m. |  ESPN

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Had two tackles and one pass deflection in a 38-37 loss to the Seahawks.
Season: 41 tackles (29 solo), 1 FF, 15 PD, 3 INT

Injured Bulldogs

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Season: 9 GS

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

