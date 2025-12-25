Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 17
In this story:
Bulldogs in NFL: Week 17 Schedule
Thursday
Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1) at Washington Commanders (4-11) | Noon | Netflix
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Completed 21-of-30 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers. Also had two runs for 14 yards.
Season: 378 of 552, 4,175 yards, 28 TD, 10 INT; 47 runs, 154 yards, 2 TD
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Had two tackles in a 29-18 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 18 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 PD
Detroit Lions (8-7) at Minnesota Vikings (7-8) | 3:30 p.m. | Netflix
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Played 11 offensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps in a 29-24 loss to the Steelers.
Season: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD
Denver Broncos (12-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-9) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Had two tackles and one tackle for a loss in a 26-9 loss to the Titans.
Season: 17 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 PD
Saturday
Houston Texans (10-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Had one tackle in a 23-21 win against the Raiders.
Season: 7 tackles, 2 tackle for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.
Sunday
New Orleans Saints (5-10) at Tennessee Titans (3-12) | Noon | CBS
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Had three tackles, two tackles for a loss and two pass deflections in a 26-9 win against the Chiefs.
Season: 58 tackles, 16 TFL, 9 sacks, 8 QBH, 1 FF, 3 PD; 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD
Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) at Indianapolis Colts (8-7) | Noon | FOX
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Had six punts for 312 yards (52 ypp), one touchback, four inside the 20 and a long of 63 yards.
Season: 55 punts, 2,613 yards, 47.5 avg., long 63, 20 IN20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) at Miami Dolphins (6-9) | Noon | FOX
J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: Played 16 special teams snaps in a 23-20 loss to the Panthers.
Season: 2 GP, 1 tackle
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Played just three defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 45-21 loss to the Bengals.
Season: 12 GP, 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD
Seattle Seahawks (12-3) at Carolina Panthers (8-7) | Noon | CBS
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 38-37 win against the Rams.
Season: 14 GS
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
New York Giants (2-13) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-13) | 3:05 p.m. | CBS
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson had one tackle in a 23-21 loss to the Texans.
Season: 9 tackles
Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) at Buffalo Bills (11-4) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills
Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD
Chicago Bears (11-4) at San Francisco 49ers (11-4) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Had five tackles, one sack and one tackle for a loss in a 22-16 OT win against the Packers.
Season: 44 tackles, 13 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, 5 PD
Monday
Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at Atlanta Falcons (6-9) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Had two tackles and one pass deflection in a 38-37 loss to the Seahawks.
Season: 41 tackles (29 solo), 1 FF, 15 PD, 3 INT
Injured Bulldogs
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Season: 9 GS
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.