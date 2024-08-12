Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in the NFL: How former MSU Players Fared in Preseason Openers

16 of 25 Bulldogs saw action first week of exhibition games

Taylor Hodges

Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, right, breaks up a pass to New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, right, breaks up a pass to New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
The first week of NFL preseason games are in the books and plenty of former Mississippi State players saw action on the field. Here’s how the former Bulldogs faired:

Willie Gay, LB, New Orleans

Started the Saints’ first preseason game and despite playing just a couple series, finished with five tackles including three solo and one for a loss.

New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium.
New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

J.T. Gray, DB, New Orleans

Gray played just two series before New Orleans pulled its starters from the game, but he did manage to record one tackle.

Jonathan Abram, S, New Orleans

Abram had one tackle after the Saints starters were pulled from the game after two series. Abram’s lone tackle of the game came on his second play, stopping Cardinal’s running back T Benson for a gain of just four yards.

Jordan Thomas, TE, Atlanta

Thomas had just one catch on one target for six yards in the Falcons’ 20-13 loss to Miami to start the preseason.

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy runs an agility drill during OTAs.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy runs an agility drill during OTAs. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina

Crumedy suffered an ankle injury the Panthers’ 17-3 loss to the New England Patriots Thursday night. He was carted off the field to the locker room, but no status update has been given.

Emmanuel Forbes Jr., CB, Washington

The Commanders’ second-year cornerback had a pair of tackles, one of which was a tackle for a loss, in his team’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. He has also had one pass breakup.

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas

The rookie cornerback saw some playing time in his first NFL action, registering two tackles in the 24-23 loss.

Elgton Jenkins, OL, Green Bay

Jenkins played just three plays before resting for the remainder of the Packers’ 23-10 victory.

Preston Smith, DE, Green Bay

Smith was in the game for only four plays before resting for the remainder of the game.

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland

The Browns’ rookie linebacker had one tackle while playing just 20 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps and 45 percent of special teams snaps in the 23-10 loss to Green Bay.

Martin Emerson, DB, Cleveland

Emerson was on the field for 10 plays, but didn’t record any stats in the loss.

Marcus Banks, S, Tampa Bay

The rookie safety had four tackles in his first NFL game, including two solo tackles and earned a 79.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little kicks his first field goal as punter Logan Cooke who held, looks on.
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little kicks his first field goal as punter Logan Cooke who held, looks on, during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville

Cooke only had two punts in the Jaguars’ 26-13 win and both landed inside the 20-yard line. He averaged 35.5 yards on his punts.

Darryl Williams, C, Jacksonville

Williams played 15 snaps at center for the Jaguars in their preseason win over Kansas City.

Geor’Quarius Spivey, TE, Kansas City

In his first-ever NFL game, Spivey had the same stat line as teammate Travis Kelce, one catch for seven yards on one target. Granted it was the first preseason game of the season and Spivey got eight snaps in at tight end in the game and two on special teams.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrus Wheat on the line of scrimmage in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrus Wheat on the line of scrimmage in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Dallas

Wheat got significant playing time in the Cowboys’ 13-12 preseason loss. Wheat was on the field for 35 percent of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps and had one tackle.


The following former MSU players did not play in the first preseason week:

  • Denico Autry, DT, Houston
  • Darius Slay, DB, Philadelphia
  • Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago
  • Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Tennessee
  • Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City
  • Charles Cross, OT, Seattle
  • Cameron Young, DT, Seattle
  • Nathan Pickering, DT, Seattle
  • Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas
