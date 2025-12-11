Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 15

Mississippi State will be well-represented this weekend with all but three games featuring former Bulldogs.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) reacts after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) reacts after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Here's this week's schedule of Mississippi State alumni playing in NFL games.

Bulldogs in NFL: Week 15 Schedule

Thursday

Atlanta Falcons (4-9) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: On Tampa Bay's practice squad
Season: 1 GP

Sunday

Cleveland Browns (3-10) at Chicago Bears (9-4) | Noon | FOX

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack in a 28-21 loss to the Packers
Season: 38 tackles, 12 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 5 PD

Los Angeles Chargers (9-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-7) | Noon | CBS

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one pass defended in a 20-10 loss to the Texans.
Season: 17 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 PD

Buffalo Bills (9-4) at New England Patriots (11-2) | Noon | CBS

Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Did not play.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Washington Commanders (3-10) at New York Giants (2-11) | Noon | FOX

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Had three tackles in a 31-0 loss to the Vikings.
Season: 8 GP, 14 tackles, 1 TFL

Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-5) | Noon | FOX

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson played 12 special teams snaps in a 24-17 loss to the Broncos..
Season: 7 tackles

New York Jets (3-10) at Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) | Noon | CBS

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had three punts for 137 yards (45.7 ypp) with a long of 50 yards and one landed inside the 20-yard line.
Season: 47 punts, 2,197 yards, 46.7 avg., long 63, 16 IN20

Arizona Cardinals (3-10) at Houston Texans (8-5) | Noon | FOX

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: Had one tackle and a half sack in a 20-10 win against the Chiefs.
Season: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Detroit Lions (8-5) at Los Angeles Rams (10-3) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat had two tackles and one pass defended in a 44-30 win against the Cowboys.
Season: 13 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had four tackles and one pass defended in a 45-17 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 33 tackles (21 solo), 1 FF, 14 PD, 3 INT

Carolina Panthers (7-6) at New Orleans Saints (3-10) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Tennessee Titans (2-11) at San Francisco 49ers (9-4) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons had seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and one pass defended in a 31-29 win against the Browns.
Season: 48 tackles, 12 TFL, 8 sack, 8 QBH, 1 FF, 1 OD

Indianapolis Colts (8-5) at Seattle Seahawks (10-3) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played 53 offensive snaps and 7 special teams snaps in a 37-9 win against the Falcons.
Season: 13 GS

Minnesota Vikings (5-8) at Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 31 of 47 passes for 376 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions with three runs for 14 yards in a 44-30 loss to the Lions.
Season: 334 of 484, 3,637 yards, 26 TD, 10 INT; 44 runs, 138 yards, 2 TD

Monday

Miami Dolphins (6-7) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Had three tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one pass defended in a 34-10 win against the Jets.
Season: 11 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

Injured Bulldogs

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Season: 9 GS

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

Taylor Hodges
