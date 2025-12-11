Here's this week's schedule of Mississippi State alumni playing in NFL games.

Bulldogs in NFL: Week 15 Schedule

Thursday

Atlanta Falcons (4-9) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Last Week: On Tampa Bay's practice squad

Season: 1 GP

Sunday

Cleveland Browns (3-10) at Chicago Bears (9-4) | Noon | FOX

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears Last Week: Sweat had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack in a 28-21 loss to the Packers

Season: 38 tackles, 12 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 5 PD

Los Angeles Chargers (9-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-7) | Noon | CBS

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one pass defended in a 20-10 loss to the Texans.

Season: 17 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 PD

Buffalo Bills (9-4) at New England Patriots (11-2) | Noon | CBS

Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills Last Week: Did not play.

Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Washington Commanders (3-10) at New York Giants (2-11) | Noon | FOX

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders Last Week: Had three tackles in a 31-0 loss to the Vikings.

Season: 8 GP, 14 tackles, 1 TFL

Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-5) | Noon | FOX

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders Last Week: Richardson played 12 special teams snaps in a 24-17 loss to the Broncos..

Season: 7 tackles

New York Jets (3-10) at Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) | Noon | CBS

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week: Cooke had three punts for 137 yards (45.7 ypp) with a long of 50 yards and one landed inside the 20-yard line.

Season: 47 punts, 2,197 yards, 46.7 avg., long 63, 16 IN20

Arizona Cardinals (3-10) at Houston Texans (8-5) | Noon | FOX

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans Last Week: Had one tackle and a half sack in a 20-10 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Detroit Lions (8-5) at Los Angeles Rams (10-3) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions Last Week: Wheat had two tackles and one pass defended in a 44-30 win against the Cowboys.

Season: 13 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams Last Week: Forbes had four tackles and one pass defended in a 45-17 win against the Cardinals.

Season: 33 tackles (21 solo), 1 FF, 14 PD, 3 INT

Carolina Panthers (7-6) at New Orleans Saints (3-10) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.

Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Tennessee Titans (2-11) at San Francisco 49ers (9-4) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans Last Week: Simmons had seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and one pass defended in a 31-29 win against the Browns.

Season: 48 tackles, 12 TFL, 8 sack, 8 QBH, 1 FF, 1 OD

Indianapolis Colts (8-5) at Seattle Seahawks (10-3) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played 53 offensive snaps and 7 special teams snaps in a 37-9 win against the Falcons.

Season: 13 GS

Minnesota Vikings (5-8) at Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys Last Week: Prescott started and completed 31 of 47 passes for 376 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions with three runs for 14 yards in a 44-30 loss to the Lions.

Season: 334 of 484, 3,637 yards, 26 TD, 10 INT; 44 runs, 138 yards, 2 TD

Monday

Miami Dolphins (6-7) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins Last Week: Had three tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one pass defended in a 34-10 win against the Jets.

Season: 11 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

Injured Bulldogs

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers Season: 9 GS

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns Season: Out for the season (bicep)

DAWG FEED: