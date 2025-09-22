Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in the NFL: Rough game in Chicago for Cowboys tops Week 3 Roundup

Mississippi State's former players went 6-6 in their Sunday NFL games. Find out who was on the winning side here.

Taylor Hodges

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second half at Soldier Field.
Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second half at Soldier Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images
A total of 12 former Mississippi State football players were on the field Sunday for the day's slate of NFL games.

At least one of those games saw a pair of former Bulldogs have on-the-field meeting when Chicago's Montez Sweat sacked Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in the Bear's big win.

Here's how the former Bulldogs fared:

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had six punts for 293 yards (48.8 average) with a long of 60 and two landed inside the 20-yard line in a 31-27 loss to the Bengals.
Season: 10 punts, 499 yards, 49.9 avg., long 60

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 44-13 win against the Saints.
Season: 3 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Crumedy registered two tackles in a 30-0 win against the Falcons.
Season: 2tackles, 3 GP

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes started and made three tackles and one pass deflection in a 33-26 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 10 tackles (5 solo, 5 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay played eight snaps in the Dolphins’ 31-21 loss to the Bills. 
Season: 3 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Jenkins started at center and played every offensive snap in a 13-10 loss to the Browns.
Season: 3 GS

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and made one solo tackle, a TFL, a sack and two quarterback hits in a 22-9 win against the Giants
Season: 5 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 31 of 40 passes for 251 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice in a 31-14 loss to the Bears.
Season: 90 of 126, 800 yards; 4 runs, 20 yards

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson was inactive for the 41-24 loss to the Commanders.
Season: 1 tackle

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons started and made three tackles in a 41-20 loss to the Colts.
Season: 4 tackles (3 solo, 1 assist), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay started and made three solo tackles and one pass deflection in a 21-14 win against the Patriots.
Season: 7 solo tackles, 1 PD

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat started and made two tackles, one TFL, one sack and two quarterback hits in a 31-14 win against the Cowboys.
Season: 8 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PD, 3 QBH

Still to Play

J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens

Week 2: Gray was on the practice squad for a 41-17 win against the Browns.
Season: N/A

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Week 2: Wheat was inactive for a 52-21 win against the Bears.
Season: N/A

Injured/Inactive Bulldogs

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: On the physically unable to perform list.

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Last Week: Emerson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Last Week: Watson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (bicep)

