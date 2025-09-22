Bulldogs in the NFL: Rough game in Chicago for Cowboys tops Week 3 Roundup
A total of 12 former Mississippi State football players were on the field Sunday for the day's slate of NFL games.
At least one of those games saw a pair of former Bulldogs have on-the-field meeting when Chicago's Montez Sweat sacked Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in the Bear's big win.
Here's how the former Bulldogs fared:
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had six punts for 293 yards (48.8 average) with a long of 60 and two landed inside the 20-yard line in a 31-27 loss to the Bengals.
Season: 10 punts, 499 yards, 49.9 avg., long 60
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 44-13 win against the Saints.
Season: 3 GS
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Crumedy registered two tackles in a 30-0 win against the Falcons.
Season: 2tackles, 3 GP
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes started and made three tackles and one pass deflection in a 33-26 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 10 tackles (5 solo, 5 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay played eight snaps in the Dolphins’ 31-21 loss to the Bills.
Season: 3 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: Jenkins started at center and played every offensive snap in a 13-10 loss to the Browns.
Season: 3 GS
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and made one solo tackle, a TFL, a sack and two quarterback hits in a 22-9 win against the Giants
Season: 5 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 31 of 40 passes for 251 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice in a 31-14 loss to the Bears.
Season: 90 of 126, 800 yards; 4 runs, 20 yards
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson was inactive for the 41-24 loss to the Commanders.
Season: 1 tackle
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons started and made three tackles in a 41-20 loss to the Colts.
Season: 4 tackles (3 solo, 1 assist), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay started and made three solo tackles and one pass deflection in a 21-14 win against the Patriots.
Season: 7 solo tackles, 1 PD
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat started and made two tackles, one TFL, one sack and two quarterback hits in a 31-14 win against the Cowboys.
Season: 8 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PD, 3 QBH
Still to Play
J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens
Week 2: Gray was on the practice squad for a 41-17 win against the Browns.
Season: N/A
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Week 2: Wheat was inactive for a 52-21 win against the Bears.
Season: N/A
Injured/Inactive Bulldogs
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: On the physically unable to perform list.
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Last Week: Emerson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Last Week: Watson was on injured reserve for a 17-16 loss to the Bengals.
Season: Out for the season (bicep)