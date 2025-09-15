Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in the NFL: Week 2 Roundup

Mississippi State players went 5-7 in their Sunday NFL games. Find out here who was on the winning side.

Taylor Hodges

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts after a play against the New York Giants during overtime at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts after a play against the New York Giants during overtime at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke punted twice for 95 yards (47.5 average) with a long of 60 and one landed inside the 20-yard line in a 31-27 loss to the Bengals.
Season: 4 punts, 206 yards, 51.5 avg., long 60

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 31-17 win against the Steelers.
Season: 2 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Crumedy played 16 snaps in a 27-22 loss to the Cardinals.
Season: 2 GP

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes started and made three solo tackles in a 33-19 win over the Titans.
Season: 10 tackles (5 solo, 5 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay made three tackles (one solo) and one tackle for a loss in a 33-27 loss to the Patriots. 
Season: 2 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL

J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: Gray was on the practice squad for a 41-17 win against the Browns.
Season: N/A

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Jenkins started at center and played all 63 offensive snaps in a 27-18 win over the Commanders.
Season: 2 GS

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and made two tackles and two tackles for a loss in a 20-17 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 4 tackles, 2 TFL

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 38 of 52 passes for 361 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 40-37 win over the Giants. He also had three runs for 17 yards.
Season: 59 of 86, 549 yards; 4 runs, 20 yards

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons started and made two tackles and two quarterback hurries in a 33-19 loss to the Rams.
Season: 4 tackles (3 solo, 1 assist), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay started and made two tackles and one pass deflected in a 31-17 loss to the Seahawks.
Season: 7 solo tackles, 1 PD

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat started and made four tackles (three solo) and one quarterback hit in a 52-21 loss to the Lions.
Season: 6 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 PD, 1 QBH

Still to Play

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Week 1: Richardson made one solo tackle on special teams in a 23-13 win at the Patriots.
Season: 1 tackle

Injured/Inactive Bulldogs

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

On the physically unable to perform list.

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Out for the season (bicep)

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat was inactive for a 52-21 win against the Bears.

