Bulldogs in the NFL: Week 2 Roundup
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke punted twice for 95 yards (47.5 average) with a long of 60 and one landed inside the 20-yard line in a 31-27 loss to the Bengals.
Season: 4 punts, 206 yards, 51.5 avg., long 60
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 31-17 win against the Steelers.
Season: 2 GS
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Crumedy played 16 snaps in a 27-22 loss to the Cardinals.
Season: 2 GP
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes started and made three solo tackles in a 33-19 win over the Titans.
Season: 10 tackles (5 solo, 5 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay made three tackles (one solo) and one tackle for a loss in a 33-27 loss to the Patriots.
Season: 2 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL
J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: Gray was on the practice squad for a 41-17 win against the Browns.
Season: N/A
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: Jenkins started at center and played all 63 offensive snaps in a 27-18 win over the Commanders.
Season: 2 GS
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and made two tackles and two tackles for a loss in a 20-17 loss to the Eagles.
Season: 4 tackles, 2 TFL
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 38 of 52 passes for 361 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 40-37 win over the Giants. He also had three runs for 17 yards.
Season: 59 of 86, 549 yards; 4 runs, 20 yards
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons started and made two tackles and two quarterback hurries in a 33-19 loss to the Rams.
Season: 4 tackles (3 solo, 1 assist), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 4 QBH, 1 FF
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay started and made two tackles and one pass deflected in a 31-17 loss to the Seahawks.
Season: 7 solo tackles, 1 PD
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat started and made four tackles (three solo) and one quarterback hit in a 52-21 loss to the Lions.
Season: 6 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 PD, 1 QBH
Still to Play
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Week 1: Richardson made one solo tackle on special teams in a 23-13 win at the Patriots.
Season: 1 tackle
Injured/Inactive Bulldogs
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
On the physically unable to perform list.
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Out for the season (bicep)
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat was inactive for a 52-21 win against the Bears.