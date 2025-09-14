10 random thoughts about Mississippi State's win over Alcorn State
Mississippi State is now 3-0 for the first time since 2018 and pitched its first shutout since 2017.
But, perhaps more importantly, the Bulldogs surpassed their win total from 2024.
Here are 10 random thoughts I had during Saturday evening's 63-0 win against Alcorn State:
1. Whoever puts the pregame songs that play over the stadium speakers in the order they're played has a great sense of humor. Right after Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us” was played, A Drake song was played. That’s funny stuff.
3. What are we going to do for entertainment in the pregame warmups when Mississippi State has to put out its Student-Athlete Availability Report in two weeks? Because it’s a lot of fun to notice Albert Reese IV not on the field during warmups and try and have no clue why. It’s a similar issue as to keeping Jett Jefferson listed in the starting cornerback spot and, yet, he still hasn’t played a single snap.
4. Alcorn State should’ve had 10 points early in the second quarter, but a potential touchdown catch bounced off a helmet and into DeAgo Brumfield’s hands and Grandin Willcox missed a 36-yard field goal.
5. If that’s taunting, what Fluff Bothwell did after his 25-yard touchdown run, then let’s ban all forms of celebrations. What Bothwell did wasn’t that bad. The defender who was nearby was trying to strip the ball from him even after crossing the goal line and he wasn't being gentle about it.
6. This point needs to be stressed: Blake Shapen is Mississippi State’s starting quarterback. An injury is the only thing that’ll change that. But the future is very bright with Kamario Taylor at quarterback.
7. Also, there was a clear difference in how loud Davis Wade Stadum was this week compared to last week. And the most notable difference was how the bells almost entirely stopped when Alcorn State was about to snap the ball (unlike last week against Arizona State).
8. Thankfully, both coaches agreed to only play 10-minute quarters in the second half. It could’ve gone a whole lot faster if they also used a running clock, but they got to get those TV commercials in on a game being broadcast on SECN+.
9. After the post-game press conference, I started to realize why a game like we saw Saturday is beneficial to the Bulldogs and Seth Davis' touchdown is a big reason why.
10. Tennessee ruined a potential 4-0 vs. 4-0 matchup at Davis Wade Stadium in two weeks on a missed field goal that was shorter than Kyle Ferrie's career-best. But, luckily, Mississippi State can take its anger out on the team that beat the Volunteers: Georgia.