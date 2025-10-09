Bulldogs in the NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 6
With only two NFL teams on bye weeks (Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans), nearly all of the former Mississippi State players will see action this weekend.
Here’s an all-Mississippi State NFL Schedule for Week 6:
Sunday
Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) at Miami Dolphins (1-4), Noon, CBS
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Gay played three defensive snaps in the Dolphins' 27-24 loss to the Panthers.
Season: 4 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL
Cleveland Browns (1-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1), Noon, CBS
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: On bye week
Season: 12 solo tackles, 1 PD
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)
Dallas Cowboys (2-2) at Carolina Panthers (2-3), Noon, FOX
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 18 of 29 passes for 237 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had seven runs for 28 yards.
Season: 139 of 195, 1,356 yards, 10 TD, 3 INT; 12 runs, 50 yards, 1 TD
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 27-24 win against the Dolphins.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Seattle Seahawks (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1), Noon, FOX
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.
Season: 5 GS
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had two punts for 105 yards (52.5 avg.), one punt landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 53 yards in a 31-28 win against the Chiefs.
Season: 17 punts, 841 yards, 49.5 avg., long 60
Los Angeles Rams (3-2) at Baltimore Ravens (1-4), Noon, FOX
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had one tackle in the Rams' 26-23 loss to the 49ers.
Season: 13 tackles (6 solo, 6 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD
J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: Gray was on the practice squad for a 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: N/A
Tennessee Titans (1-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-4), 3:05 p.m., FOX
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons started and recorded eight tackles, six solo, 1.5 sacks, one TFL and two quarterback hits in the Titans' 22-21 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 17 tackles (13 solo, 4 assist), 1 TFL, 3.5 sack, 2 QBH, 1 FF
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson was on the active roster, but only saw playing time on special teams in the Raiders' 40-6 loss to the Colts.
Season: 1 tackle
Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at Green Bay Packers (2-1-1), 3:25 p.m., CBS
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: On bye week
Season: 4 GS
Detroit Lions (4-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (2-3), 7:20 p.m., NBC
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat was in for 13 special teams plays in the Lions' 37-24 win against the Bengals.
Season: 1 tackle
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Jones started and had one tackle and one quarterback hit in the Chiefs' 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.
Season: 7 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD
Monday
Chicago Bears (2-2) at Washington Commanders (3-2), 7:15 p.m., ABC
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: On bye week
Season: 11 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PD, 3 QBH
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Smith made one tackle in the Commanders' 27-10 win against the Chargers.
Season: 1 GP, 1 tackle
Bulldogs on Bye Weeks
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Season: On the physically unable to perform list.