Bulldogs in the NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 6

No former Bulldogs will be playing Thursday night, but Sunday and Monday will see plenty of action for them.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
With only two NFL teams on bye weeks (Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans), nearly all of the former Mississippi State players will see action this weekend.

Here’s an all-Mississippi State NFL Schedule for Week 6:

Sunday

Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) at Miami Dolphins (1-4), Noon, CBS

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Gay played three defensive snaps in the Dolphins' 27-24 loss to the Panthers.
Season: 4 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL

Cleveland Browns (1-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1), Noon, CBS

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: On bye week
Season: 12 solo tackles, 1 PD

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

Dallas Cowboys (2-2) at Carolina Panthers (2-3), Noon, FOX

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 18 of 29 passes for 237 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had seven runs for 28 yards.
Season: 139 of 195, 1,356 yards, 10 TD, 3 INT; 12 runs, 50 yards, 1 TD

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Crumedy was inactive for the Panthers' 27-24 win against the Dolphins.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Seattle Seahawks (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1), Noon, FOX

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle in a 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.
Season: 5 GS

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had two punts for 105 yards (52.5 avg.), one punt landed inside the 20-yard line and the longest was 53 yards in a 31-28 win against the Chiefs.
Season: 17 punts, 841 yards, 49.5 avg., long 60

Los Angeles Rams (3-2) at Baltimore Ravens (1-4), Noon, FOX

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had one tackle in the Rams' 26-23 loss to the 49ers.
Season: 13 tackles (6 solo, 6 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD

J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: Gray was on the practice squad for a 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: N/A

Tennessee Titans (1-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-4), 3:05 p.m., FOX

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons started and recorded eight tackles, six solo, 1.5 sacks, one TFL and two quarterback hits in the Titans' 22-21 win against the Cardinals.
Season: 17 tackles (13 solo, 4 assist), 1 TFL, 3.5 sack, 2 QBH, 1 FF

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson was on the active roster, but only saw playing time on special teams in the Raiders' 40-6 loss to the Colts.
Season: 1 tackle

Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at Green Bay Packers (2-1-1), 3:25 p.m., CBS

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: On bye week
Season: 4 GS

Detroit Lions (4-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (2-3), 7:20 p.m., NBC

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat was in for 13 special teams plays in the Lions' 37-24 win against the Bengals.
Season: 1 tackle

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Jones started and had one tackle and one quarterback hit in the Chiefs' 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.
Season: 7 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

Monday

Chicago Bears (2-2) at Washington Commanders (3-2), 7:15 p.m., ABC

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: On bye week
Season: 11 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PD, 3 QBH

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Smith made one tackle in the Commanders' 27-10 win against the Chargers.
Season: 1 GP, 1 tackle

Bulldogs on Bye Weeks

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Season: On the physically unable to perform list.

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

