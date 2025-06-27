Bulldogs look to close in on commitment from 4-star wideout
STARKVILLE, Miss. — One of Mississippi State's top targets has set his decision date for a commitment.
4-star wide receiver Kavon Conciauro will announce his pledge June 11 at the Houston County High School Gym between Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Auburn, Georgia and Duke.
The 6-foot-3, 195 pound athlete from Warner Robins, Georgia is the No. 439 ranked player in the 2026 class, No. 68 at his position and No. 58 among Peach State athletes, according to 247sports composite rankings.
After three seasons at the varsity level, he has recorded 62 receptions for 990 yards and 14 touchdowns along with 33 career tackles and several pass breakups at cornerback.
The Bulldogs have shot up the recruiting rankings in recent weeks up to No. 26 after hovering the top 50 with an eight man class following the defection of 4-star lineman Emanuel Tucker earlier this month.
With 23 commits on board headlined by 4-star wide receiver Zayion Cotton, Mississippi State has surged into contention for top 25 class for the first time since 2019.
Second-year Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby has plenty of offense to sell Conciauro as a second big bodied receiver in the passing game.
Lebby's offensive philosophy is a blend of physicality with speed which offers a compelling alternative to other schools in contention for Conciauro's pledge.
Despite going 2-10 in Lebby's first season at the helm, Mississippi State still produced an exciting brand of offense that ranked No. 78 nationally last season, averaging 377 yards of offense per game last season.
One major issue was the offense's inability to score consistently after starting quarterback Blake Shapen went down for the season with a shoulder injury against Florida.
The Bulldogs averaged just 26 points per game which ranked No. 14 in the SEC and No. 85 nationally.
If a new look offensive line under direction of first-year coach Phil Loadholt can improve, Lebby's offense of old might improve drastically in 2025 which should bode well in terms of recruiting.
Bulldogs 2026 Commitment List
ATH Jaiden Taylor, 6-foot-0, 180 lbs., Noxubee County (Macon, Miss.)
QB Brodie McWhorter, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Cass HS (Kingston, Ga.)
RB Jaeden Hill, 6-foot-0, 220 lbs., Tupelo HS (Tupelo, Miss.)
WR Camden Capehart, 5-foot-8, 145 lbs., Winnsboro (Winnsboro, Texas)
DL Kaleb Morris, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs., Mary G. Montgomery (Semmes, Ala.)
OT Charles Humphrey, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs., Bearden (Memphis, Tenn.)
TE Adam Land, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., A. Crawford Mosley (Panama City, Fla.)
CB Camron Brown, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Valdosta (Valdosta, Ga.)
S Antavius Watts, 6-foot-0, 185 lbs., Carver (Columbus, Ga.)
S Kolby Barrett, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., Baylor School (Alcoa, Tenn.)
OT Dylan Steen, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs., St. Thomas Aquinas (Miami, Fla.)
LB Maurice Jones, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.)
OT Jayden Ross, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs., Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.)
TE Luke Hutchinson, 6-foot-3.5, 235 lbs., MBA (Nashville, Tenn.)
S Jax Pope, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Buford (Buford, Ga.)
WR Zion Crumpton, 6-foot-1, 163 lbs., Carver (Montgomery, Ala.)
LB Caleb Triplett, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs., D'lberville (D'lberville, Miss.)
DL Davon Young, 6-foot-3, 282 lbs., Theodore (Mobile, Ala.)
CB Terrell Johnson, Holmes County Central (Lexington, Miss.)
WR Jayden Cration, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs., Canton (Canton, Miss.)
TE Zayion Cotton, 6-foot-5, 205 lbs., Grenada (Grenada, Miss.)
OL Dalton Toothman, 6-foot-5, 290 lbs., Vancleave (Vancleave, Miss.)