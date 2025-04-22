Bulldogs' quarterback taking steps to avoid taking so many hits
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Don't be surprised if Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen is on the ground a little more often this year by his own choice, not the defenders.
At least that's the goal after he was injured in his fourth start last year for the Bulldogs against Florida.
State coach Jeff Lebby wants him to do a little more to protect himself by sliding more often.
Message received for the quarterback playing his sixth year after transferring to the Bulldogs after starting his college career at Baylor.
"Playing in this league you're going to risk yourself being injured very quickly," Shapen said after the Maroon-White game on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. "I had to learn the hard way last year and I've learned my lesson with that. At the end of the day I've got to walk away from games with my jersey clean. I've got to make that decision."
Starting in the Big 12 he didn't face the physicality often he sees playing SEC teams every week. The shoulder injury got his attention.
"I've got to change the way I play a little bit," Shapen said. "When I first got to college I did the same stuff, I wouldn't slide much and I would take a lot of hits."
As a result, he's starting to look more like the quarterback Lebby wants in his offense. They are trying to put together a new offensive line that will give him the time to do that.
In the spring game, he made some good decisions throwing the ball. But there are some things he needs to work to improve.
"Blake had Brenen (Thompson) downfield a couple of times behind the defense, which was good to see," Lebby said. "Not being able to connect — throwing aggressive a couple of times — the wind hurt two of those balls. We're gonna be aggressive, call it aggressive, we'll need to make the plays down the field."
That aggressiveness is what he wants on both sides of the ball, but none of that will matter if the man he wants pulling the trigger is standing on the sidelines unable to play.
It's an entirely new attitude for the Bulldogs in the spring. Players have been wearing T-shirts that say, "No compromises or excuses."
"This is just one of our shirts," Shapen said. "We have a bunch of different things on our shirts. But yeah, being able come in each and every day and work, guys being able to not complain about things and stay true to who they are and being able to push along with them. But being able to not make complains or excuses for anything, and being able to take that mantra forward."
Now he's just got to manage to stay healthy and on the field for it all the work. It's hard to remember a quarterback directing many wins in the SEC if he's not playing.