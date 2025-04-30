Bulldogs receive prediction to land 2026 4-star quarterback
STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Mississippi State is in fine position once again to land its top quarterback target in its recruiting class as 2026 passer Brodie McWhorter has been predicted to land with the Bulldogs, according to On3.
McWhorter is widely considered a 3-star prospect by On3, 247sports and ESPN but Rivals still ranks him at No. 184 overall, No. 27 player out of Georgia and No. 15 among quarterbacks nationally. He is set to announce his commitment May 15.
The 6-foot-2, 195 pound quarterback has picked up 30 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment as Mississippi State hopes to land him over the likes of Indiana, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Oregon and many more.
He was committed to West Virginia before the program decided to move on from Neal Brown, hiring former coach Rich Rodriguez back after he left following the 2007 season to go to Michigan.
The Bulldogs 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 7 in the SEC, No. 29 overall nationally. If Mississippi State were to land McWhorter, it would boost Lebby's program to No. 26 overall nationally, leapfrogging Georgia and less than a point behind recruiting upstart Texas Tech.
Bulldogs' coach Jeff Lebby is known as a quarterback developer throughout his time at the college level. Former UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel was drafted last weekend in the third round by the Cleveland Browns after posting 18,722 yards, 155 touchdowns and just 32 interceptions during his college career.
Other quarterbacks Lebby has mentored include Matt Corral (Ole Miss), McKenzie Milton (UCF) and Robert Griffin III (Baylor). He is currently developing Blake Shapen, who heads into his sixth year after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.
Despite the team's 1-3 start, Shapen was posting solid numbers during the first few months of 2024 completing nearly 70% of his passes for 974 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception. He also tacked on another two scores on the ground.
The Bulldogs quarterback room is filled with capable athletes as Florida State transfer quarterback Luke Kromenhoek and true freshman passer and top 2025 signee KaMario Taylor will likely vie for the backup role.
In this day and age of the transfer portal, recruiting and roster management is always fluid. Lebby has a talented quarterback room which is going to be a tall task to keep each player happy and in Starkville for the long haul. Since 2022, the Bulldogs have lost at least two players at the position in each cycle signing just one in each of the past three offseasons.