Bulldogs will be first official visit for highly regard linebacker
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State will receive a visit from 2026 consensus 3-star linebacker Chris Carbin, according to On3.
The Powder Springs, Georgia native can line up at both linebacker and defensive end, specializing as a pass rusher.
Carbin plans to provide fireworks for some lucky school on July 4 with four visits locked in.
He announced his top five schools late Monday evening and will choose between a list of five schools in Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor and Louisville.
Virginia Tech is included among his top schools list but hasn't scheduled an official visit with the Hokies.
He is expected to take an official visit to Mississippi State May 30, Georgia Tech June 6, Baylor June 13 and Louisville June 20.
His trip to Starkville will be his first with the Bulldogs as he will likely be sold on an opportunity for early playing time depending on how the 2025 season plays out.
Carbin has visited Georgia Tech multiple times during the recruitment, as he lives less than 40 minutes from campus.
Proximity to home will likely play a role being the Yellowjackets were among one of the first Power Conference programs to extend an offer.
Carbin has over 30 offers from programs across the country such as Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kansas State, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty, UConn, Memphis, Wake Forest, Virginia, Minnesota, West Virginia and many more.
The Bulldogs eight man recruiting class is currently ranked No. 37 nationally, according to 247sports.
Second-year coach Jeff Lebby's class is headlined by in-state 4-star defensive lineman Emanuel Tucker and 3-star athlete Jaiden Taylor.
Mississippi State is expected to have a rather large group of visitors coming to town this weekend with 4-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon, 3-star cornerback Jordan Crutchfield and in-state 3-star defensive lineman Donel Robinson expected to be in attendance.