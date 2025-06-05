Can Mississippi State get defense average from 'legitimately bad?'
A stark remark from an SEC coach came without sugar-coating and some Mississippi State fans agree.
"The defense is legitimately bad."
Those words, from an anonymous SEC coach in Athlon Sports' 2025 preview magazine, nailed the biggest struggles the Bulldogs face this year.
Exactly what happened last year usually has little effect on what takes place this season on the field.
As former coach and analyst Lou Holtz always said, "You either get better or you get worse. Nobody stays the same."
For a program determined to rewrite its narrative, those words serve as both motivation and a blueprint for change.
They will just have to show it on the field. The numbers tell a sobering story.
In 2024, the Bulldogs' defense surrendered 456.4 yards and 34.1 points per game, both ranking last in the SEC.
For a conference built on defensive prowess, these statistics represented more than just poor performance. They marked a crisis point.
"This is the ultimate line-of-scrimmage league," the anonymous coach noted, highlighting the fundamental challenge facing the Bulldogs.
But according to recent spring practice reports, the defensive line has shown promising signs of improvement under State second-year coach Jeff Lebby's restructured program.
Defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler, who joined the staff after a stint with Alabama, brings a fresh perspective.
"We want to be aggressive," Hutzler said during spring practice. "We want to dictate things as much as we can. We want to be violent in how we play.
His background working under both Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh provides a unique blend of defensive philosophies that could prove transformative for the Bulldogs.
The transfer portal has become a crucial tool in Mississippi State's defensive reconstruction.
The Bulldogs got nine defensive transfers, including impact players like Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Will Whitson and Texas A&M edge rusher Malick Sylla.
These additions address immediate needs while providing experienced depth.
Former NFL defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, now an analyst for ESPN, sees potential in Mississippi State's approach.
"What they're doing is similar to what we've seen from other programs that successfully rebuilt their defenses," Aranda said in a recent interview. "It's about creating a new culture while maintaining the core identity of SEC football."
The Bulldogs retain four of their top five tacklers from last season, including standouts Isaac Smith and Nic Mitchell.
This veteran presence, combined with the incoming transfers, creates a blend of experience and fresh talent that could accelerate the defense's development.
Mississippi State's defensive transformation aligns with broader SEC trends, where programs increasingly rely on strategic transfer portal additions and aggressive defensive schemes to compete in college football's most demanding conference.
Former Mississippi State All-American defensive end Montez Sweat, now with the Chicago Bears, shared his thoughts during a recent campus visit.
"The SEC is evolving, but the fundamentals of great defense remain the same," he said. "It's about physicality, technique, and wanting it more than the guy across from you."
The stakes couldn't be higher for this season.
The Bulldogs face a challenging schedule like everybody in the SEC. Improvement on defense will be crucial for any hopes of bowl eligibility.
The program has never experienced consecutive seasons with fewer than three wins, adding extra pressure to deliver results.
Dr. Keith Simmons, a sports analytics expert at the University of Alabama, said defensive turnarounds in the SEC typically take 18-24 months.
"The key indicators we look for include improved third-down efficiency and red zone defense," he said. "These metrics often signal broader defensive progress before it shows up in the win column."
As Mississippi State approaches the 2025 season, the question isn't just whether they can improve but how much and how quickly.
With enhanced recruiting efforts yielding the nation's 22nd-ranked class, albeit 13th in the SEC, the foundation for long-term success is being laid.
The anonymous coach's criticism sting, but deep down most Bulldog fans will admit it's been a problem in recent years.
Mississippi State needs to go from "legitimately bad" to legitimately competitive will define the program's immediate future.