Mississippi State rebuilds through transfer portal under Lebby
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Talk to a Mississippi State football fan these days and it usually involves the disclaimer coach Jeff Lebby Is rebuilding through the transfer port.
Duh. Going through a 2-10 season will cause a significant transformation for Lebby. Putting two of them back to back could be a bigger problem.
Chad Morris didn't even make the 10th loss at Arkansas a few years ago before getting kicked out after an embarrassing loss to the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs signed nine players out of the transfer portal, but there are a few that jump out as being able to provide immediate improvements.
Offensive Enhancements
Luke Kromenhoek, a 6'4", 210-pound quarterback from Florida State, brings experience and potential to the Bulldogs' offense.
With 502 passing yards, three touchdowns, and 113 rushing yards in six games at FSU, Kromenhoek aims to compete for the starting role.
Anthony Evans, a speedy slot receiver from Georgia, is expected to invigorate the Bulldogs' receiving corps.
Evans, a former four-star recruit, recorded 13 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown, along with 17 punt returns for 129 yards during his tenure with the Bulldogs.
Brenen Thompson, another addition to the wide receiver unit, is anticipated to contribute significantly, leveraging his speed and prior experience under Coach Lebby's system.
Defensive Reinforcements
Will Whitson, a 6'5", 285-pound defensive lineman from Coastal Carolina, is expected to strengthen the Bulldogs' defensive front.
With 62 tackles and five sacks over the past two seasons, Whitson's presence aims to enhance the team's pass rush.
Kedrick Bingley-Jones, a former four-star recruit from North Carolina, adds depth and experience to the defensive line.
Having played in 26 games for the Tar Heels, Bingley-Jones' size and strength are anticipated to bolster the Bulldogs' defensive capabilities.
Quarterback Competition Intensifies
The quarterback position has been one of the focal point of the Bulldogs' offseason strategy.
Following the departure of Michael Van Buren Jr. to LSU, who threw for 1,886 yards and 16 touchdowns as a true freshman, Mississippi State secured commitments from two promising quarterbacks.
Blake Shapen, a transfer from Baylor, brings experience and a proven track record, including a standout performance in the 2021 Big 12 Championship Game where he was named MVP.
Joining him is Luke Kromenhoek from Florida State, a former four-star recruit with dual-threat capabilities, who appeared in six games as a freshman, accumulating 502 passing yards and three touchdowns.
The hope is it will bring improvements everywhere. Lebby probably isn't on a short leash, but a lot of that may be assuming it's hard to imagine the Bulldogs having a repeat of last year.
We might be having a completely different discussion if it does repeat, but he didn't exactly inherit a warm bed and a cupboard stocked with five-star players and big-name transfers.
Progress will be required, though. Just being better won't matter at all if they don't improve on that number of wins.
Lebby knows this. It's why he's bringing in new faces that will require fans to have a roster to know the players.