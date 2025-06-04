Mississippi State football climbs in 2025 FPI rankings under Lebby
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The release of ESPN's 2025 Football Power Index (FPI) rankings reveals both the challenges and opportunities ahead for Mississippi State.
Second-year coach Jeff Lebby works to reshape the program's identity in the ultra-competitive SEC.
The Bulldogs find themselves in a period of significant transition, with ESPN's FPI rankings placing Mississippi State at 52nd nationally, marking a notable improvement from their previous position.
This ranking comes as Lebby implements his offensive system and rebuilds through an aggressive transfer portal strategy.
The program's 2025 recruiting efforts have yielded promising results, ranking 26th nationally, a three-spot improvement from 2024.
This progress reflects Lebby's emphasis on building depth and talent across the roster.
A significant boost to the Bulldogs' 2025 prospects came with the return of quarterback Blake Shapen.
"Blake's decision to return for the 2025 season after his season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4 last year provides crucial stability," notes former Mississippi State quarterback Jackie Sherrill. "His experience in Lebby's system will be invaluable."
The schedule presents both opportunities and formidable challenges.
The Bulldogs face a gauntlet that includes matchups with Tennessee, Texas, and Georgia, teams that consistently rank among the FPI's top performers.
The annual Egg Bowl against Ole Miss, ranked 13th in the FPI, looms as another crucial test.
Lebby's offensive philosophy, which has proven successful at previous stops, shows signs of taking root in Starkville.
"We've gotten better," Lebby said during spring practice, pointing to the development of players like wide receiver Gracen Harris and running back Kolin Wilson.
The transfer portal has been crucial to the rebuild, with Mississippi State adding nine transfers in the spring window alone.
These additions address immediate needs while building for the future.
"What Lebby's doing at State is fascinating," SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic said about the Bulldogs' approach. "He's essentially conducting a complete program overhaul while competing in college football's toughest conference.
"The FPI ranking might not reflect it yet, but the foundation being laid is solid."
The defensive side of the ball remains a work in progress, though the addition of several key transfers has boosted depth.
The coaching staff changes, including new defensive position coaches, signal a commitment to improvement on both sides of the ball.
Looking at the broader SEC landscape, Mississippi State's position reflects the conference's incredible depth.
The SEC is projected to place 4.5 teams in the playoff, highlighting both the opportunity and challenge of competing in the nation's premier conference.
"What Jeff is building takes time, but the signs are encouraging," former Mississippi State coach Jackie Sherrill, speaking at a recent booster event, said about the program's direction. "The SEC West isn't forgiving, but neither is standing still. The program is moving forward."
For Mississippi State, the 2025 season represents a critical juncture in Lebby's tenure.
With the SEC expanding and the playoff format evolving, the opportunity for program growth exists, even as the challenges of competing in college football's premier conference remain formidable.