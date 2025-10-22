Computer model predicts outcome of Mississippi State’s final five games
Mississippi State is showing signs of huge improvements from last season, but reaching its next goal is going to be very difficult.
The Bulldogs fell to 4-3 overall and 0-3 in conference games, which extended their SEC losing streak to 15 games. It also put their hopes of a trip to a bowl game in jeopardy with a daunting schedule ahead.
“What's happened has happened, all right?” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said on Monday. “But the guys sitting in this meeting room every single day, it's night and day, there's been an unbelievable amount of improvement. And now we need to find a way to go win the game. And that's a very real thing.
“Finding ways to get better every week, that's what good football teams do. I do think that we've gotten better from week one to right now. We got a great football team coming in here Saturday. All is going to be right in the world if we'll find a way to go win one.”
Mississippi State will host No. 22 Texas on Saturday at Davis Wade stadium. The Longhorns are one of four ranked teams left on the Bulldogs’ schedule and after next week’s game against Arkansas, they’ll only face ranked teams.
So, getting to six wins is doable but won’t be easy.
How the final five games play out is anyone’s guess, even for computers.
Mississippi State’s ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances
(Note: The percentages below are Mississippi State’s chances to earn a win.)
- No. 22 Texas: 20.3 percent
- at Arkansas: 36.1 percent
- No. 5 Georgia: 17.3 percent
- at No. 15 Missouri: 19.4 percent
- No. 8 Ole Miss: 26.3 percent
The Football Power Index gives Mississippi State a 34.1 percent chance of reaching six wins, but any more wins this season will be considered upsets.
Seeing that the Bulldogs have essentially a 1 in 3 chance of going to a bowl game really puts into perspective how critical the loss to Florida is. But Lebby and his players aren’t about to give up.
“(SEC wins are) out there in front of us,” Lebby said. “As we got back in the building this morning and watched the tape, we've got all kinds of opportunities to come out on the right side, and we don't. It's time to take that step for us.
“it's about finding a way to go 1-0 Saturday and get to 5-3. And we're gonna be good enough to do it, but we got to go play really well. And we got a great opponent coming in here with a great staff, and there's been great stability on both sides of the ball and special teams there for a long time since (Texas coach Steve Sarkisian) been there. But we're ready to go win a football game.”