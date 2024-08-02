Confidence is High for the Mississippi State Offense
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The excitement around Starkville is palpable, with football season just over three weeks away. New head football coach Jeff Lebby is the source of the buzz, but in particular, his ability to bring something to Mississippi State football that has alluded the program.
The Bulldogs have also been notorious for having stingy defenses and just enough offense to have a successful season. Lebby plans to change that perception of Mississippi State with his up-tempo and high-flying offense.
This offseason, the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator brought in a wide array of talent from the transfer portal and the high school ranks. The Bulldog receiver room perhaps saw the biggest change, as three receivers were brought in from the transfer portal, and a trio of blue-chip high school wide-outs are now on campus.
Former Northwestern transfer receiver Jordan Mosley will be going through his third season in Maroon and White this fall. The Mobile, Ala. native senses a difference between this year's Bulldog squad and last year's.
￼"As far as receivers go, we call ourselves the 'concrete boys' because we think we are the hardest group in the nation," Mosley said. "I think that is the best part of our team. We are a confident team, and everybody feels like they are the best at their position."
The confidence among the offense is absolute and noticeable, as opposed to last year when Mosley felt everyone was not on the right page. Despite the many new faces, the bond this team has is different.
"I honestly think it starts with our coaches and the people in the building," Mosley said. "We got a lot of energy, guys who want to be here, and guys who like being in this building."
However, the offensive line is another offensive unit that has undergone a similar drastic change. Like the receivers, the offensive line underwent an overhaul during the offseason, and North Texas transfer center Ethan Miner will lead the group.
The West Hartford, C.T. native took all of the first-team reps at center during the Mississippi State spring game, and two other transfers (Marlon Martinez and Makylan Pounders) filled out the starting five. The offensive line needs strong chemistry to play at a high level, and Miner feels good about the progress his group has made in that department and has noticed a size difference.
"I am very confident," Miner said. Coming from the group of five, I was one of the biggest guys, and having guys next to me who are 6-5 320 has been nice."
Miner shares sentiments similar to those of his offensive teammates regarding his confidence that Lebby will continue his offensive success.
"I think it could be very good. I have played my entire career in a spread offense system," Miner said. It works especially when you have the receivers and quarterbacks that we do, and coach Lebby running it is definitely important."
However, the most important player on any roster is the guy under center, and once again, he is a transfer portal pickup. Baylor transfer quarterback Blake Shapen will lead the Bulldog offense, and his new head coach has praised him all off-season.
In addition to his play on the field, the Shreveport, La. native has been developing as a team leader. It can be difficult for a transfer to take control of a locker room. Still, Shapen has been doing the necessary work, whether staying late, working with his receivers, or holding his offensive line accountable.
"For me, it's about being able to lead by example and do the right things," Shapen said. I also need to be vocal when I need to, and we have great relationships in the building, so that has not been an issue."
While the Bulldog players have unquestioned confidence in themselves and their teammates, outsiders expect State to struggle. The media picked MSU to finish 15th in the Southeastern Conference, and this is nothing new for this program.
Seemingly, Mississippi State is picked near or at the bottom of the preseason SEC polls every year, but it rarely sinks that low. Despite the lack of faith from others, the Bulldogs do not use that as an indictment on themselves but instead as fuel.
"For us, we obviously just don't sit there and look at it all day, but we have all seen it," Shapen said. "I think for us, we have used it as motivation to prove alot of people wrong."