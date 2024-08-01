Cowbell Corner

Dak Prescott Gives Mississippi State 3 of the NFL's Top 100 Players: Just a Bulldog Minute

Staff writer Taylor Hodges discusses the latest release of the player-voted list and how MSU fans can expect to see another former Bulldog in the top 10 Friday night

Taylor Hodges

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and quarterback Trey Lance (19) stand on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and quarterback Trey Lance (19) stand on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
A year ago, former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott was rated as the 56th best player in the NFL. Now, after throwing for more than 4,500 yards and leading the league with 36 touchdown passes, Prescott was ranked as the 16th best player in the 2024 NFL Top 100 Players list.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is the third former Mississippi State player to make the NFL Top 100, joining Chicago Bear's defensive end Montez Sweat (No. 82) and Tennessee Titans' defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons (No. 73).

The top 10 players on the list have yet to be revealed, but Mississippi Stats fans can expect to see former Bulldog Chris Jones appear on the list. The Kansas City Chief's defensive tackle was ranked 10th overall in last year's list and after leading all interior defensive linemen with 14 sacks, he's a near lock to retain his spot inside the top 10.

Staff writer Taylor Hodges talks about the Bulldogs who have appeared on the NFL Top 100 Players list, and the one yet to appear, in the latest edition of Just a Bulldog Minute.

Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years' experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

