Dak Prescott Gives Mississippi State 3 of the NFL's Top 100 Players: Just a Bulldog Minute
A year ago, former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott was rated as the 56th best player in the NFL. Now, after throwing for more than 4,500 yards and leading the league with 36 touchdown passes, Prescott was ranked as the 16th best player in the 2024 NFL Top 100 Players list.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is the third former Mississippi State player to make the NFL Top 100, joining Chicago Bear's defensive end Montez Sweat (No. 82) and Tennessee Titans' defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons (No. 73).
The top 10 players on the list have yet to be revealed, but Mississippi Stats fans can expect to see former Bulldog Chris Jones appear on the list. The Kansas City Chief's defensive tackle was ranked 10th overall in last year's list and after leading all interior defensive linemen with 14 sacks, he's a near lock to retain his spot inside the top 10.
Staff writer Taylor Hodges talks about the Bulldogs who have appeared on the NFL Top 100 Players list, and the one yet to appear, in the latest edition of Just a Bulldog Minute.