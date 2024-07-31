Ex-Bulldog Quarterback Ranked in Top 20 of NFL Top 100 Players
Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott made his appearance in this year’s NFL Top 100 much later than a year ago.
Prescott, who is the midst of contract negotiations with Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys and participating in the start of training camp, was ranked 16th in the NFL Top 100 Players list, one spot ahead of teammate Micah Parsons and one spot behind Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. It’s a 40-spot improvement for the former Bulldog, who was ranked 56th in the previous version of this list.
The Dallas Cowboy signal caller had one of his best seasons in 2023 and finished in the top 5 of MVP voting. Prescott led the league in passing touchdowns with 36 while only throwing nine interceptions. He also threw for 4,516 yards (third most in the NFL) and tied-for third in completion percentage at 69.5 with Kirk Cousins.
CeeDee Lamb was voted by the league’s players as the 13th best player in the NFL, giving Dallas three of the top 20 best players in the NFL with the final 10 still to be revealed on Friday.
What makes the inclusion of Parsons, Prescott and Lamb in the top 20 is the fact that all three Cowboys are looking for contract extensions. So far, none have gotten what they’ve wanted but the placement in the NFL Top 100 certainly won’t hurt their cases.
Dallas fans probably won’t see any more of their favorite players, but Mississippi State fans will see one of theirs when the final 10 players are revealed at 7 p.m. Friday on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has yet to appear in the top first 90 players revealed and is certain to be ranked in this year’s top 10, along with Kansas City teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
With Prescott's addition, Mississippi State now has three former players ranked inside the NFL Top 100. Chicago Bears' defensive end Montez Sweat (No. 82) and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons (No. 73).