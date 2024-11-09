ESPN Reporting Dak Prescott to Have Season-Ending Surgery
Eight games after signing a four-year, $240 million contract extension, former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott likely won’t play another snap this season.
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback is planning to have surgery on a partially torn hamstring, pending the opinion of one final specialist. The surgery would take four months to recover from, ending Prescott’s season.
It’ll be the second time since leaving Starkville that Prescott has ended a season early because of an injury. In 2020, he suffered a dislocation and compound fracture of his right ankle in Week 5.
In his report, Schefter says, “The Cowboys believe it is better to address the injury now than to let it heal on its own and encounter complications later.”
Cooper Rush will start at quarterback for Dallas on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles with Trey Lance serving as the team’s backup.
Taylor’s Take
Whether or not anyone else admits it, this is probably the best course of action. Even without the surgery, Prescott would miss a large portion of the season and, based on how the Cowboys have played so far, the season may be lost by that time.
I’ve already made the argument for why Prescott shouldn’t play again this season and today’s news only validates that. Punt on 2024, get healthy, hire a new coach and start fresh with a Dallas team full of healthy superstars.