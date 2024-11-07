Why Dak Prescott Should Sit Out the Rest of the Cowboys’ Injury-Plagued Season
Mississippi State football had its best seasons with Dak Prescott under center, earning a No. 1 in the nation ranking for multiple weeks and finishing with one of the program’s best-ever seasons.
Prescott hasn’t had a similar, single-season impact with the Dallas Cowboys and, despite owner Jerry Jones saying the Cowboys were “all-in” for this season, that impact won’t come in 2024.
So, maybe the hamstring injury the former Bulldog suffered is a blessing in disguise.
Prescott, according to multiple reports, is likely headed to injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least four weeks. But with how the Cowboys’ season has gone so far, Prescott may best be served by sitting out the rest of the season.
Dallas is already dealing with one major, superstar injury in pass rusher Micah Parsons. Parsons is back to practice after dealing with an ankle injury, but he was limited. Wednesday was his first day back in practice and isn’t guaranteed to be as effective before the injury. Combine that with injuries to receiver CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Guton, Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin and DaRon Bland, it may be time to punt on the 2024 season for Prescott and the Cowboys.
Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension before the start of the season, so Cowboys fans and management are well within their rights to expect Prescott to return from a hamstring.
However, if the injury is as severe as a NFL.com report states it is (which is owned by the league and, by extension, Jones and the other 31 NFL owners), Prescott would be better off missing the rest of the season (and so should the other star players on the Cowboys’ roster).
Let the season play out with Cooper Rush at quarterback and Dallas finishes with a top 16 draft pick. Some of the NFL’s best players are able to get healthy. The Cowboys hire a new coach (who probably won’t be Bill Belichick but crazier things have happened) and 2025 becomes the year Dallas returns to glory.