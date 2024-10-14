Cowbell Corner

Dak Prescott Struggles Against Lions: Morning Bell, October 14

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) says a prayer for Detroit Lions injured defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) says a prayer for Detroit Lions injured defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott had a rough day Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas fell 47-9 to the Detroit Lions. Prescott completed just 17-of-33 passes for 178 yards and no touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions and was sacked four times. He was replaced by Cooper Rush late in the game, who also threw an interception.

The Cowboys’ other former Mississippi State player, Tyrus Wheat, had three tackles, including two solo against the Lions.

Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results

Women’s Soccer: No. 4 Mississippi State 5, Missouri 0
Women’s Volleyball: No. 25 Auburn 3, Mississippi State 1
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Southern Regionals

Doubles Main Draw
Quarterfinals:
No. 84 Ludmila Kareisova/Anaella Leclercq-Ficher (Ole Miss) def. Chiara Di Genova/Maria Rizzolo (MSU) 8-1

Singles
Pick-Up Matches:
Maria Rizzolo (MSU) def. Ava Esposito Cogan (Auburn) 6-3, 6-2
Klara Kajabova (UAB) def. Chiara Di Genova (MSU) 7-6(3), 6-3
Gresi Bajri (UAB) def. Jayna Clemens (MSU) 6-1, 6-3

Today’s Mississippi State Schedule

Men’s Tennis: ITF Winston-Salem 15K
Women’s Tennis: ITF W100 Macon (Macon, Ga.); ITF W15 Jackson (Jackson, Tenn.)

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

“My life's pretty simple. Look at hours and hours of film to try to find some things that will work on Saturday. Try to have a good practice every day. Use the offseason to recruit and build the culture of the locker room. That's my deal.”

