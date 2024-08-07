Despite Inexperience, Bulldog Defenders are Confident in Their Unit
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State is over a week into preseason camp under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator will bring his exciting veer-and-shoot scheme to Starkville, and naturally, his unit is receiving a lot more praise.
However, this sort of bucks a trend for the Bulldogs, as usually, the offense has its skeptics, as opposed to the defense. The skepticism is valid due to the youth of the State defense and also a first-time playcaller.
Coleman Hutzler, the defensive coordinator hired, had a previous relationship with his new boss. The former Alabama outside linebackers coach was also an assistant at Ole Miss, while Lebby served as the offensive coordinator.
Hutzler is a very intense coach and a transfer linebacker, explained how it motivates the unit.
"He (Hutzler) is out there screaming and going crazy in the 100-degree heat, and you're tired, but he is right there with you with a hoodie and joggers on, sweating like crazy," MSU linebacker Stone Blanton said, laughing. "His energy motivates us like crazy to have a leader who comes in the room everyday with crazy energy and it just feeds into the whole defense."
His motivation and energy have certainly translated to his players, as each guy who speaks oozes confidence. Football is a sport that requires a certain level of confidence, especially for young players who are preparing to play in the Southeastern Conference.
Cornerback Kelley Jones will play a significant role in this defense. The redshirt freshman appeared in three games last year and is set to be in the starting lineup this season.
The physical intangibles of the Clarksdale, Miss. native are evident: He is one of the fastest guys on the team and has a 6-4 195-pound frame. Due to his size and speed, Jones will likely draw every team's best wideout, but instead of being ￼￼intimidated, he is eager to show what he is made of.
"I just wanna let them know who I am from the start," Jones said. "From when the ball gets spotted, I walk up and look them in the eyes. Let them know I am here, and let the world know that I'm here."
Another new face who will play a significant role for the State defense is East Mississippi Community College transfer, Brylan Lanier. The Tuscaloosa, Ala. native has made three stops along his career: Alabama (2021), Indiana (2022), and East Mississippi (2023.)
The junior discussed working at the nickel corner spot during training camp.
"I love it, man," Lanier said. "I get to play aggressively, cover, and show my versatility."
Lanier is another secondary member who will earn playing time, but the group is chalked full of potential, whether it be Isaac Smith, Corey Ellington, Tyler Woodard, etc. The group does lack consistent experience, but the potential is undeniable.
"Everybody can play with the first team, and whoever comes in, there is no drop-off," Lanier said.
Despite the high praise for the Bulldog offense, Lebby admitted the defense has sometimes had the upper hand. This is good news for Bulldog fans. Lebby's history of success as a play-caller is undeniable, and the defense is using its swagger to compete against the high-flying unit.
While the new State head coach is, at heart, an offensive guy, he still knows what he wants to see from a defense. The style he wants that unit to play with has been fully displayed, and they have embraced the camp challenges.
"Coleman (Hutzler) and the rest of the defensive staff have done a great job getting their guys ready to practice every day. The last two days, the defense has dominated," Lebby said. "Defensively, there are a lot of great things, forcing turnovers, great energy, toughness, and physicality."
Lebby admitted that there has been constant competition between the offense and defense, and neither has gained firm control. The 40-year-old head coach naturally wants his side of the ball to win every rep, but winning games requires a full team effort.
So, while he would probably enjoy the offense to dominate, the understanding that the defense needs to do their job as well is there.
"That is what we want to see(competitiveness)," Lebby said. "You want to see things not go well, and someone respond and see true back and forth."