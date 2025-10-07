Despite injuries, Mississippi State still has everything ahead of it
There were unconfirmed reports of a powerful gust of wind passing through Starkville around 11 a.m. this morning.
Turns out, that was just the collective sigh of Mississippi State fans hearing the news that running back Fluff Bothwell’s injury is not season-ending.
“We got good news back on Fluff,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said at Tuesday’s press conference. “As we move forward, there's not a hard timeline for us right now. All the pictures came back and they were positive, so feel really good about that. We will continue to evaluate, it will be a day-to-day deal. Really fortunate the images came back the way they did.”
Lower leg injuries, especially with running backs, are always scary. It could be a torn knee ligament or Achilles. Or a high ankle sprain. Or just a simple ankle tweak us regular folks get when take a wrong step.
So, to hear Lebby describe the injury in a positive way is a great sign.
Bothwell currently ranks second in the SEC with 465 rushing yards and has averaged 5.54 yards per carry. He also started the last two games and was building an impressive resume before going down with an injury late against Texas A&M.
The next update about Bothwell, as well as safety Isaac Smith and offensive tackle Albert Reese IV, will come next week (most likely).
Lebby was also asked about having important starting players still playing a game in which the outcome was already determined.
“We're trying to finish the right way,” Lebby said when asked. “You get minimal opportunities to play this game and we're trying to finish the right way. We're still, as a program, incredibly green and young. As we're sitting here six games into year two, it's still about how we do what we do. Finishing is a huge point of emphasis. It has been. Playing and winning games in the fourth quarter is a real thing in this league.”
It's the correct decision even if fans want to second-guess the decision with the benefit of hindsight. Those same fans complaining now would complain about how the team quit by pulling its starters.
The football program is still growing and if Lebby believes the decisions he makes is the best to build a championship-caliber program, then none of us should second-guess that.
I won’t do that. What do I know about building a football program? The same amount as you (unless you’re a former college football coach, which in that case, I’m not talking about you).
Lebby isn’t playing EA College Football 26 on freshman or varsity mode. He’s playing on a level even harder than Heisman mode. An overnight rebuild isn’t realistic for Mississippi State.
So, everyone, relax.
If you’re a Mississippi State fan wanting to find something to worry about, look at what Lebby said about the Bulldogs’ offense against Texas A&M.
He didn’t directly lay the blame for the loss at the feet of the offense, but it’s clear there’s belief that’s the case.
“Offensively for us, we couldn't get out of our own way,” Lebby said. “The negative plays on first and second down, we averaged third-and-11 on our third downs, and you got no chance to be able to go win a football game offensively when you put yourself in those situations.
“Defensively, the first eight series of the game, we played winning football. Gave us the opportunity to go win. And we didn't finish the way we needed to.
“From a special team standpoint, we're playing winning football.”
The good thing for the Bulldogs is there’s still half a season left to be played.
The Bulldogs are 4-2, have an open week to rest and recuperate, and need just two wins to reach bowl eligibility.
“Our team understands we got everything out in front of us,” Lebby said. “We've got the ability to control exactly what we can control. We've got everything out in front of us.”
It’s hard to believe this after seeing Mississippi State lose two-straight SEC games, but there should still be hope and optimism around this team.