EA College Football 26 Roster Update: What changed for Mississippi State

Mississippi State roster changes hit EA College Football 26’s first big update, but don’t use it to predict the Bulldogs’ actual depth chart.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Live Mascot Bully XXII during the 2025 Spring Game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Live Mascot Bully XXII during the 2025 Spring Game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics
In this story:

The first major player roster update for EA College Football 26 dropped Saturday morning with more than 1,000 new players added to the game.

Mississippi State had two new players added to its roster and a few random players removed as a result. Also, Nevaeh Sanders is no longer listed on Mississippi State’s roster in the game. He’s still listed on the official Mississippi State football roster.

That’s most likely an error or mistake with the most recent update and should be corrected in the near-future, unless there’s something EA Sports knows we don’t.

Also, this roster update is coming out a couple of days before teams start releasing official depth charts. For anyone looking for a prediction about what Mississippi State’s depth chart will look like, don’t use this.

Seriously.

Don’t do it.

There’s more than a couple of players listed at positions we know they won’t be playing.

For example, Trevion Williams isn’t a defensive tackle and Luke Work has told us he’s been working at the two guard spots, but is listed as a left tackle in the game.

And the way the video game is set up doesn't allow for team-specific position. So, that's why Isaac Smith is a strong safety (which actually is pretty accurate), but you won't see a "star" position which is what Smith will be listed as on the depth chart. There's also not a "jack" position, which will likely be Branden Jennings who is listed as a Sam Linebacker in the game.

So, don’t make your depth chart predictions based on this. You will be wrong and, hopefully, that matters more to you than it does EA.

One final note, no player ratings have changed. All that’s been done is players have been and removed. Actual changes to player ratings will come once games are played.

Without further ado, here’s the updated Mississippi State roster in EA College Football 26 (players in bold were added in this update):

Mississippi State EA CFB 26 Roster

Quarterbacks

Blake Shapen – 81
Luke Kromenhoek – 75
KaMario Taylor – 74
Vic Sutton – 73

Running Backs

Fluff Bothwell – 90
Davon Booth – 86
Johnnie Daniels – 83
Seth Davis – 79
Kolin Wilson – 77
Xavier Gayten – 74

Wide Receivers

Jordan Mosley – 81
Brenen Thompson – 80
Ayden Williams – 78
Markus Allen – 78
Jaron Glover – 76
Cam Thompson – 73
Anthony Evans III – 71

Tight Ends

Seydou Traore – 84
Max Reese – 82
Emeka Iloh – 75
Cameron Ball – 72
Sam West – 71
Ethan Myers – 65

Left Tackles

Jaekwon Bouldin – 72
Spencer Dowland – 70
Luke Work – 70

Left Guard

Jacoby Jackson – 76
TJ Lockhart – 71

Center

Brennan Smith – 72
Koby Keenum – 72
Wesley Davis – 62

Right Guard

Trevor Mayberry – 80
Zack Owens – 76
Canon Boone – 74

Right Tackles

Blake Steen – 80
Albert Reese IV – 78
Jayvin James – 75
Saquon Miles – 73
Jimothy Lewis Jr. – 70

Right Edge

Darron Reed Jr. – 77
Ashun Shepphard – 74
Joseph Head Jr. – 70

Left Edge

Raishein Thomas – 81
Red Hibbler – 81
Deonte Anderson – 77

Defensive Tackles

Will Whitson – 82
Kalvin Dinkins – 81
Kedrick Bingley-Jones – 79
Trevion Williams – 79
Jaray Bledsoe – 78
Jamarcus Moye – 75
Colin Coates – 74
Kai McClendon – 71
Jamil Burroughs – 69

Mike Linebackers

Nic Mitchell – 79
Derion Gullette – 76
Fatt Forrest – 70
AJ Rice – 69

Sam Linebacker

Branden Jennings – 78
LaKendrick James – 71

Will Linebackers

Jalen Smith – 80
Tyler Lockhart – 73
Zakari Tillman – 73
Tyshun Willis – 71

Free Safeties

Jahron Manning – 85
Tyler Woodard – 75
Sekou Smith Jr. – 69
Cyrus Reyes – 64

Strong Safeties

Isaac Smith – 88
Hunter Washington – 77
Tony Mitchell – 76
Tanner Johnson – 73
Ja’Bryis Stewart – 72

Cornerbacks

Dwight Lewis III – 82
Kelley Jones – 81
Jayven Williams – 79
DeAgo Brumfield – 77
Brylan Lanier – 74
Elijah Cannon – 70

Kickers/Punters

Kyle Ferrie – 76
Marlon Hauck – 72
Douglas Berry – 67

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

