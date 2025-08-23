EA College Football 26 Roster Update: What changed for Mississippi State
The first major player roster update for EA College Football 26 dropped Saturday morning with more than 1,000 new players added to the game.
Mississippi State had two new players added to its roster and a few random players removed as a result. Also, Nevaeh Sanders is no longer listed on Mississippi State’s roster in the game. He’s still listed on the official Mississippi State football roster.
That’s most likely an error or mistake with the most recent update and should be corrected in the near-future, unless there’s something EA Sports knows we don’t.
Also, this roster update is coming out a couple of days before teams start releasing official depth charts. For anyone looking for a prediction about what Mississippi State’s depth chart will look like, don’t use this.
Seriously.
Don’t do it.
There’s more than a couple of players listed at positions we know they won’t be playing.
For example, Trevion Williams isn’t a defensive tackle and Luke Work has told us he’s been working at the two guard spots, but is listed as a left tackle in the game.
And the way the video game is set up doesn't allow for team-specific position. So, that's why Isaac Smith is a strong safety (which actually is pretty accurate), but you won't see a "star" position which is what Smith will be listed as on the depth chart. There's also not a "jack" position, which will likely be Branden Jennings who is listed as a Sam Linebacker in the game.
So, don’t make your depth chart predictions based on this. You will be wrong and, hopefully, that matters more to you than it does EA.
One final note, no player ratings have changed. All that’s been done is players have been and removed. Actual changes to player ratings will come once games are played.
Without further ado, here’s the updated Mississippi State roster in EA College Football 26 (players in bold were added in this update):
Mississippi State EA CFB 26 Roster
Quarterbacks
Blake Shapen – 81
Luke Kromenhoek – 75
KaMario Taylor – 74
Vic Sutton – 73
Running Backs
Fluff Bothwell – 90
Davon Booth – 86
Johnnie Daniels – 83
Seth Davis – 79
Kolin Wilson – 77
Xavier Gayten – 74
Wide Receivers
Jordan Mosley – 81
Brenen Thompson – 80
Ayden Williams – 78
Markus Allen – 78
Jaron Glover – 76
Cam Thompson – 73
Anthony Evans III – 71
Tight Ends
Seydou Traore – 84
Max Reese – 82
Emeka Iloh – 75
Cameron Ball – 72
Sam West – 71
Ethan Myers – 65
Left Tackles
Jaekwon Bouldin – 72
Spencer Dowland – 70
Luke Work – 70
Left Guard
Jacoby Jackson – 76
TJ Lockhart – 71
Center
Brennan Smith – 72
Koby Keenum – 72
Wesley Davis – 62
Right Guard
Trevor Mayberry – 80
Zack Owens – 76
Canon Boone – 74
Right Tackles
Blake Steen – 80
Albert Reese IV – 78
Jayvin James – 75
Saquon Miles – 73
Jimothy Lewis Jr. – 70
Right Edge
Darron Reed Jr. – 77
Ashun Shepphard – 74
Joseph Head Jr. – 70
Left Edge
Raishein Thomas – 81
Red Hibbler – 81
Deonte Anderson – 77
Defensive Tackles
Will Whitson – 82
Kalvin Dinkins – 81
Kedrick Bingley-Jones – 79
Trevion Williams – 79
Jaray Bledsoe – 78
Jamarcus Moye – 75
Colin Coates – 74
Kai McClendon – 71
Jamil Burroughs – 69
Mike Linebackers
Nic Mitchell – 79
Derion Gullette – 76
Fatt Forrest – 70
AJ Rice – 69
Sam Linebacker
Branden Jennings – 78
LaKendrick James – 71
Will Linebackers
Jalen Smith – 80
Tyler Lockhart – 73
Zakari Tillman – 73
Tyshun Willis – 71
Free Safeties
Jahron Manning – 85
Tyler Woodard – 75
Sekou Smith Jr. – 69
Cyrus Reyes – 64
Strong Safeties
Isaac Smith – 88
Hunter Washington – 77
Tony Mitchell – 76
Tanner Johnson – 73
Ja’Bryis Stewart – 72
Cornerbacks
Dwight Lewis III – 82
Kelley Jones – 81
Jayven Williams – 79
DeAgo Brumfield – 77
Brylan Lanier – 74
Elijah Cannon – 70
Kickers/Punters
Kyle Ferrie – 76
Marlon Hauck – 72
Douglas Berry – 67