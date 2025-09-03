ESPN FPI prediction for Saturday's game closer than you might expect
Late in the first half a familiar sense of dread began to fill the air.
Southern Miss had just tied the game at 10-10 and things were looking bleak for the Bulldogs, especially on offense. Mistakes and penalties had cost the Bulldogs plenty already.
However, ESPN Analytics wasn’t as concerned.
Based on the game’s win probability, when the Golden Eagles tied the game at 10-10, their win probability rose to 33.9 percent. It was the highest they would get.
Mississippi State ended Southern Miss’s drive and drove downfield to kick a last-second field goal (after a Kamario Taylor touchdown was called back for a holding penalty at the goal line), then came out of halftime, scored 21 points and returned home to Starkville 1-0 for the ninth consecutive season.
Analytics aren’t the end-all-be-all, but they are helpful tools in covering sports. It’s an emotion-less way of looking at sports, which is something humans generally struggle with.
ESPN Analytics won’t consider things like Mississippi State spending $9 million to make one of the toughest places to play even tougher.
So, when looking at ESPN’s FPI prediction for Saturday’s game between No. 12 Arizona State and Mississippi State, there’s more hope for an upset than you might think.
Game 2: Arizona State at Mississippi State
54.3% ASU, 45.7% MSST
That’s the closest, currently, Mississippi State is to being predicted to win a game against a Power 4 team (see below for the others).
Seeing that number actually makes me think there is some weight giving favorably to home teams, but still a difference of less than 10 percentage points between the Bulldogs and Sun Devils is great news for the fans at Davis Wade Stadium this weekend.
Here are the FPI predictions for the remainder of Mississippi State's season:
Game 3: Alcorn State at Mississippi State
N/A; FCS schools are not included in the FPI rankings.
Game 4: Northern Illinois at Mississippi State
85.1% MSST, 14.9% NIU
Game 5: Tennessee at Mississippi State
79.8% TENN, 20.2% MSST
Game 6: Mississippi State at Texas A&M
82.5% TXAM, 17.5% MSST
Game 7: Mississippi State at Florida
81.0% FLA, 19.0% MSST
Game 8: Texas at Mississippi State
88.3% TEX, 11.7% MSST
Game 9: Mississippi State at Arkansas
69.9% ARK, 30.1% MSST
Game 10: Georgia at Mississippi State
88.3% UGA, 11.7% MSST
Game 11: Mississippi state at Missouri
78.4% MIZ, 21.6% MSST
Game 12: Ole Miss at Mississippi State
85.4% MISS, 14.6% MSST