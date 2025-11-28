Cowbell Corner

Best social media reactions to the 122nd Battle for the Golden Egg

No. 7 Ole Miss won its third-straight Egg Bowl on Friday and Mississippi State fans weren't shy about expressing their emotions on social media.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs against Mississippi Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) in the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs against Mississippi Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) in the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Somebody was always going to leave Davis Wade Stadium extremely disappointed. Unfortunately for fans of maroon, it was the home team to leave with a loss.

No. 7 Ole Miss likely punched its ticket to a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 38-19 win against Mississippi State in the 122nd edition of the Egg Bowl.

As is the norm in today's digital world, many Bulldog fans went to social media to express their frustrations and views about Friday's game, as well as the entire season and future.

Unsurprisingly, freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor is heavily featured. Here's the best social media posts we could find:

Kamario Taylor starting at QB

First half

Second half

Post-game

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football