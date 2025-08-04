Everything Mississippi State OL Albert Reese said after Monday's practice
Mississippi State football held its fourth preseason practice ahead of the 2025 season on Monday. Afterwards, three players met with reporters to talk about the team's progress in the early portion of preseason practices, including senior offensive lineman Alber. Here's everything he had to say
Albert Reese IV, OL
Where they kind of got you working at the most?
Right now it's split 50/50 between guard and tackle.
Where do you feel most comfortable? You played both a good bit, but what's the biggest fit for you think?
Honestly, whichever one I can really get used to and get a lot of reps on is the one that I'm fine with doing.
What have you seen from the guys that came in? What maybe did you learn being away from the game for a little bit, not being able to participate?
Really, I just learned how like really you can't take anything for granted even when you're dead tired or hurting, but like you can still practice. Like don't take it for granted and just enjoy every every opportunity you get to play this game.
What have you seen from the guys that came in from the spring quarter?
I'm seeing a lot of development like Spencer Don, you know, he came in, he early enrolled high school, but now, you know, he's into it. He's getting more confident and getting better at the game.
How much did last year playing late in the season help Jimmy do you think?
I think it was great to get him out there more so than, you know, however much he played previously. But I think that was good experience for him to get at the end there.
Are there some differences you've noticed from coach Loadholt, you know, whatever he's teaching you guys from last season?
It's very similar for the most part. Really the only things that are different is some of the terminology.
The formal guys that came in in the spring didn't get the benefit of spring practice kind of like you. What have you done to kind of help them get up to Bulldog speed really?
Well, the entire old line helped with that cuz we would just have like player only meetings out like in the building and out of the building and just kind of talk ball and really just kind of came together to help us.
What point during the summer did you say, "Okay, I'm back. I'm ready to play in practice again."
It wasn't no specific point really. It's just following my uh, you know, what my coaches say, what my trainers say, and I'm just I've just been doing what they've been telling me.
When you walked out there for the first practice, how did you feel?
I feel great to be out there again instead of watching now. I do feel really good. Yeah.
The guys in it looks like you're bigger out there. It looks like you got more depth. Would you see it that way?
100%. We got a lot of competition, a lot of great players who are ready to play some ball this season.
Has your role changed at all from last year being one of the more experienced guys in the room?
No, I feel like I just have even more experience coming, you know, because I'm year five. Last year was year four. I feel even more prepared and just knowledgeable.
Watching you in drills, what's it like lining up besides Luke (Work) out there?
It's great. He's another guy who came a long way. A young cat. He's a sophomore and he's great to play play beside.
And with how many new guys are, you know, fitting into this offense and learning the playbook, where do you think that the knowledge of it and the cohesion is now compared to a year ago when it was a similar situation with new guys?
Good question. Um, I think guys have picked it up a little faster than last year because last year we also did some things outside of the building that kind of helped us gel, but this year I feel like we've done even more of that. So, it's better.
A lot of talk this offseason about adding size on the D-line. And you get to see those guys every day. How big of a difference is it compared to last year?
We got some big guys for sure. And you know, I'm always happy to see that because it means more competition for us to help us get better and hold each other to a higher standard.
Do you think that this offensive line group could rotate a little bit more than we saw last year? You know, instead of six, seven guys, maybe it's eight or nine playing on Saturday.
I mean, who knows? It's just whoever's ready to play is going to play.
As an offensive lineman, does it is it helpful when you guys have more depth and can rotate like that or would you prefer to just be on the field?
No. Yeah. No, anything helps really because you know like having a lot of depth makes sure that everybody plays to a high standard cuz you know no one's job is safe. Everybody's got to earn it every day.
How different would you say the attitude is and you know among the offensive line from last year going into this year?
The attitude. I mean, it's really just the same mission. Just play to the best we can and just go out and ball.