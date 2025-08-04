Everything Mississippi State DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones said after Monday's practice
Mississippi State football held its fourth preseason practice ahead of the 2025 season on Monday. Afterwards, three players met with reporters to talk about the team's progress in the early portion of preseason practices, including senior defensive tackle Kedrick Bingley-Jones. Here's everything he had to say:
Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DT
Well, along those lines, I mean, kind of a frustrating year when you expected to be kind of a dude last year. And what maybe did you learn last year kind of working through your recovery?
I'd say the biggest thing was just leadership. I feel like I was, you know, like you said, I was coming in with a lot of expectations and got hurt last year, but I had to learn to be a leader off the field and help all the young guys get together like Kai McClendon, Cory Clark, have those guys step up in my place. So, I feel like that was my biggest thing, just becoming a leader.
What have you seen from the guys that have come in here and the guys that have kind of interned in themselves?
You know, I feel like we got a talented group this year. Really, I feel like it's just a lot of we just got to keep getting better one day at a time. You know, felt like our first two days were kind of shaky, but I feel like these last two with pads have been really good. But, you know, like I said, I feel like we got a talented group from Jaray and all the other guys who came in. If I'm missing anybody, you know, I feel like we have a really good group coming in.
You were in their position last year. I mean, you transferred in. You kind of had to learn a new culture and where to park and all that kind of stuff. So, how can you help those new guys kind of acclimate?
Just being a leader, be somebody who I can shoulder and kind of bring them along. I know like the expectation of me in the room is to be the leader of the room, being one of the older guys. So, you know, I'm just trying to bring people along, trying to keep people up, you know, like if they have a bad play, be like, "Hey, on to the next play," you know, just trying to be that leader for the room, try and be a leader on this team.
You mentioned (Jamil Burroughs) and he has an interesting journey. I mean, one of the top-rated guys coming out of high school and played big-time college football. How he's been sitting out the last couple years. What's been your impressions and your expectations for him?
Oh, I'm really impressed with him. You know, we both were in the class of 2020. I remember seeing him on like recruiting profiles and us being recruited by the same school. So, you know, it's really good to be able to play with him and, you know, he's very twitchy. He has a lot of tools in his box. You know, just got to sharpen the sword.
40 in 40: Why a player who didn't play in 2024 is important in 2025
You became a father this offseason, didn't you?
Yes, sir.
How's that been going?
Oh, it's been well. It's the best thing on earth. They say that being a father is nothing like it. So, I definitely would say I agree with that. Especially being a girl dad. I enjoy going home every day, just seeing her every day, seeing her smile. So, that's definitely been a blessing to say the least.
What do you feel like Jammarcus (Diesel) Moye brings to the table? He was a guy that kind of came in, not anybody like him on this roster last year. So, what are your impressions of him?
I feel like he has a lot to work on. I feel like he has a lot to improve. But that's one of the guys I'm really trying to bring under my wing cuz I see the potential in him. It's just that he just got to keep working every day and I feel like with his size and strength, he just got to keep putting it together. You know, he's told me like he didn't play that much football before coming here. So, he just got to keep sharpening his sword, like I said.
There's a lot of new faces on the offensive line as well. What's it been like going against those guys?
I think we're competing really well. I feel like the competition in practice is up from last year. I feel like there's a lot more energy. Just like how we have a lot more depth, they have a lot more depth, too. So, it's just like a lot of good guys. I mean, I'm just going to highlight a few. I feel like Blake Steen, just him being out there. Zack Owens, just a few guys, Trevor—all those guys have really made me better in my few days being back on the field. So, you know, I really enjoy being able to compete with those guys and being able to just keep stacking days with them cuz we're working together to accomplish one goal.
With the depth that y'all have and different types of bodies that y'all have, do you feel like you could see a lot more four down from the defensive line this year?
Oh, yeah. You know, whatever Hutz feels like everybody fits and whatever him and Turner feel like we can do. Whatever people can do... Oh man, sorry. But yeah, whatever he feels like we all fit cause I feel like, like you said, we have so many different types and everybody's good at one thing better than some others. So, you know, I just feel like we're going to be able to spread the wealth in a sense.
What have conversations been like with some of the other returning guys from defense about building off of last year and trying to make more of a positive reputation for yourself?
Yeah, I think that's just the biggest thing. You know, 2–10—nobody ever wants to go 2–10. I know last year, even though I was hurt, that was my first time missing a bowl game in my college career. So, it was just like, hey, we got to flip the script, basically. We can't have stuff that happened last year bleed into this year. It's a whole new team, whole new mindset, and we're ready to attack, and we believe. That's the biggest thing—just belief, and that we're going to go out and compete every game, and we're going to win every game.