Everything Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson said after Monday's practice

Mississippi State football held its fourth preseason practice ahead of the 2025 season on Monday. Afterwards, three players met with reporters to talk about the team's progress in the early portion of preseason practices, including senior wide receiver Brenen Thompson. Here's everything he had to say:
Well, Brenen, it's been almost a full week now. I mean, how do you feel like the wide receiver room is communicating with the quarterback?
I think we're starting to get it, you know, even more day by day. You know, obviously just reps comes with that. Uh, but yeah, I think it's going good.
Is there anything from the spring that you all knew you had to work on over the summer that you've kind of seen changes with the first couple days?
Yeah, I'd definitely say the details of everything. You know, there's a lot of new people here in the spring and so not all of them, you know, understood the playbook quite fully because it is a lot. But I think even more now, like just transforming into this fall camp, like guys know what they're doing. We're playing fast, guys are playing faster, they're playing stronger. Yeah, I'm excited to see where it goes.
Who are some of the guys who have helped you with the playbook on offense?
So, I'm kind of the one that helps everybody else with the playbook. I'm going be honest with you. Yeah, I know the playbook like almost like the back of my hand. So, it's been good for me to kind of help those younger guys and kind of help some of those guys that don't understand it as much. Because it's a different game. It's college. You know, a lot of those guys come from either a different playbook or high school. You know, some things change, speed of the game changes, some things change. And so just helping them guys with that stuff.
Brenen, a lot of, you know, yourself included, the transfers get a lot of the headlines with this with your group and and have been a lot of talk since the spring, but it seemed like Ricky Johnson and Frisco have been pretty consistent, too. What have you seen from those two guys?
Yeah, those two guys have been, I mean, consistent since the spring, to be honest. Another guy, too, I'll throw in there is Jordan Mosley. I feel like he's had a great first four days. You know, all three of them have had amazing days. I think they're growing each day. I'm excited to see where they're going to go.
What have you seen from the cornerbacks trying to defend y’all? Who kind of catches your attention over there?
I think Diego does. I think Jet catches my attention. I think they're all doing pretty consistent right now. Um, obviously they're all rotating, so I'm going against different guys each day and so, you know, it's competing. You know, I love it every day. We get out here and we compete and, you know, that's what it's about.
Along those lines, too, from a competitive standpoint, who do you like to compete against? Is there a corner you kind of make check it out, see who wants to work?
Yeah, I think my favorite is Kelly just because how long he is. You know, that's kind of where I'm working my game as far as my hands go. Some of my weaknesses he's able to attack and so I'm able to kind of work that and perfect that, you know, as we go against each other. And obviously I think he's the fastest player on the defensive side. I think I'm considered the fastest on the offensive side and then so just battling every day. I think it's so much fun.
Who would win the foot race?
Definitely me.
So your familiarity with the playbook from Oklahoma, not much has changed really coming over from here at all?
No sir.