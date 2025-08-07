Everything Mississippi State LB Jalen Smith said after Wednesday's practice
Mississippi State football held its fifth preseason practice ahead of the 2025 season on Wednesday. Afterwards, three players met with reporters to talk about the team's progress in the early portion of preseason practices, including former Tennessee Volunteer Jalen Smith. Here's everything he had to say:
Jalen Smith, LB
Jaylen, how much do you know about playing football in the SEC? How have things been a little bit different here?
I would say overall just team camaraderie. Everybody wants to see everybody win. I think we have a great locker room. Everybody’s wanting to see the best out of everybody. Everybody pushes each other, and I’ll say overall just a family and team atmosphere.
Where they got you working at?
Just Mike and a little bit of Dom overall. Just trying to stack days the best I can and definitely encourage everybody just to do their part. And I’m doing my part, of course. That’s just the biggest thing—playing as a team and playing as a whole brotherhood.
You played against this team last year, obviously. What’s different this year? A lot of new guys, including yourself, but what stands out?
Overall, I’ve watched a lot of film. We’re playing a lot faster. There's a lot more trust in the team. Everybody’s trusting one another to do their job and do their part. Coach Hutzler talks about doing your one-eleventh—doing your job on every play. That’s all you can do.
There are some guys that are returning and some new guys like you. What did the returning guys tell you about the defense? What was your reception from them?
They just told me they’re going to come to work. If I come to work with them, they’re going to accept me—and that’s all I did. Just came to work with them boys, made sure I did my part. Like I said before, I came and worked with them every day and was able to earn their trust on and off the field as somebody who can speak up and hold you accountable. Overall, they come in day in, day out, and work their butt off—and that’s what we’ve been doing.
What are some of the differences in this defense compared to what you were playing at Tennessee?
I’ve played a lot of good defense before, but this one is a little different. Just the brotherhood of the defense. We have great pieces—great players, great speed, great talent, physicality—from back end to front end, linebackers, everybody. I think that’s the big difference.
Who are some guys in the linebacker group that have shown culture retention in camp so far?
I’ll say everybody. Everybody’s doing their part, working very hard to earn a spot and earn the right to be out there—whether it’s special teams or defense. Everybody’s trying to win a spot and earn a job. I think everybody in the linebacker room wants to be great. Everybody wants to do their part and go out there and play.
What about the other side of the ball?
Oh man, other side of the ball—boy—we got a lot of talent there too. From receivers, quarterbacks, running backs, O-line, tight ends—a lot of great talent. It’s fun to go against them every day. It pushes me, makes me a better player each and every day. I feel like I’ve become a better person on and off the field just being around them. So, I’d say that’s one of the things that stands out.
On social media, we see a lot of the highlights and hype. How would you describe the atmosphere in practice all the time?
All the time, it’s great energy. On the practice field, in meeting rooms, weight room—everybody holds the same standard of bringing energy wherever you go. Being where your feet are. Bringing that energy. In the weight room, working hard. In the meeting room, Coach Shuts is always firing us up. We’re always dancing, laughing, just having a fun time because football is fun at the end of the day. It’s a job, but it’s fun. You’ve got to have that fun for sure.
Was there anything about facing this team last year with Tennessee that stuck out to you when the recruiting process began?
I would definitely say they’re going to fight. They’re going to fight to the end. They’re going to have some dogs. They’re going to talk crazy, talk some junk, try to get in your head—but they’re going to bring that fight to you. Ain’t nobody backing down. And I wanted to be a part of that because I feel like that’s what I bring too. I’m going to go out there and fight with you. I’m going to scrap to the last second—once it hits 00. But I’m going to fight for sure.
Davon Booth had a pretty big game against Tennessee. Has he talked about that since you got here?
Not really. I think just me coming here, of course, he talks a little crazy, but overall, we just laugh, talk about it, and move past it. At this point, I’m here now. It’s all on for this team. Being a Bulldog is all I care about.
But did Fluff hit you or something the other day?
Oh man, you know Fluff was talking. I could’ve got him if I wanted to. We’re going to save that for another day—for somebody else, a different opponent. But definitely, Fluff is one of those guys for sure. Everybody’s a dog, no doubt.