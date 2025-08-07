Everything Mississippi State RB Fluff Bothwell said after Wednesday's practice
Mississippi State football held its fifth preseason practice ahead of the 2025 season on Wednesday. Afterwards, three players met with reporters to talk about the team's progress in the early portion of preseason practices, including sophomore running back Fluff Bothwell. Here's everything he had to say:
Fluff Bothwell, RB
Obviously, it's a new scenario for you, but a lot of your teammates have spoke to well of you. What's the experience been like so far?
It's been great getting to know everybody and, getting to know everybody because we got some of my teammates, they're from out west and getting to know like, you know, their cultures and stuff also.
What made you decide to transfer here? Why Mississippi State?
Well I realized well I was told my running back coach was leaving from South (Alabama) and he wouldn't tell us yet but I got here and then I went on other visits but coach Lebby and coach Tucker and Coach D made me feel at home when I came me and my family and it was just a great time when I was here on my visit.
You and your family too went through a difficult time uh you know last year you know with the house fire and things of that nature. What's the recovery process been like for everybody?
it's been good. We got a good community. My hometown, Aniana, and uh my other community where I'm from is Asheville. And they came together and helped us out. And it's I mean, it was a great time, you know, knowing that, you know, the world's not over that you can get material things back, but you can't get, you know, a person back. So, we're glad everyone was okay and we recovered from that and just keep doing.
What's that first Christmas like last year? And I know you committed right around that time, too. But your first Christmas since the fire?
I really can't remember, but it was great. I'm pretty sure that we had a good time. Well, I know we cooked, so I know my I got a big family also, so family gathering time really any holiday. So, it was great.
Devon, Johnny already in the room. When you came in, what did you hope to be able to contribute to the position?
You know, being me and knowing what I can contribute is, you know, if you know, short yardage or anything else, I could come in and help the team out. And, you know, coach Tucker and them, they need a breather. Obviously, last year, I saw how they played and stuff. And I just like to be a part of a good running back room with two great leaders already here and being able to learn from them.
Yourself and Devon are both nominated for the Doak Walker award that came out. How do you feel about that?
It was crazy. I've never been nominated for an award like that in, you know, college football. And so my mom called me and she told me that my brother was hyped about it. And so, I mean, it meant a lot to me and we just got to go out and compete this season and show people what we can do.
What was it like in January, February when you arrive as, you know, a new arrival, having had a really good 2024 and you're working with all these experienced players here trying to put last year behind them and build towards something new?
January when I first got here. I mean it I got here I knew somebody already J Burroughs I knew him when he played with my older brother and I mean that's when I knew like God didn't put me here for no reason. He brought me in for a reason. And then uh late January my cousin but I'll call him my brother because we were real close. He passed in a car wreck. I mean it was hard for me to then but I say I missed like two days and came back like I just thought about what he want me to do and but I mean you can't turn you know you got to turn grief into purpose and so I know my why.
I know your name is Fluff but you don't really seem like a fluffy running back. I mean how do you describe your playing style maybe as a running back?
I say physical. My favorite player is Marshawn Lynch and I know it's a famous quote. he said. I'm not going to say it, but I like that quote and you know, you run through somebody face, you ain't got to worry about it.
What's it been like just competing and working with Devon and as you know, he's came back here after having a good season here, too?
It's been great. You know, sometimes it's like, you know, we'll wrestle each other up, you know, and next day we cheering each other on, but I mean, it's all like, you know, brotherhood. And it's been great learning from somebody that's been at every level and then being able to be out here with him every day and see different stuff.
Who are some of the other guys you've been able to lean on here? Kind of learning the playbook and getting accustomed to being a?
freshman Kamario Taylor, the QB. I clicked up with him real good. I mean, my first day of class on campus, I seen him walking and then I seen him at the academic center. And I thought he was a receiver cuz I thought he was. And then he told me he's a QB. And then after spring ball and everything, he moved into the apartment complex I stay in. And I've been able to get in a playbook with him a lot and learning the concepts and all that stuff. Really been good.